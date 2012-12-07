DRAGONHAMMER: i dettagli del nuovo ''Second Life'', ascolta un singolo

Ad agosto avevamo scritto la notizia
del rinnovo del contratto tra la formazione power metal Dragonhammer
e My Kingdom Music
.
La band ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Second Life
che sarà pubblicato il 4 novembre 2022 tramite l'etichetta nostrana.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Prelude To Conquest
2. Kingdom Of The Ghosts
3. Diamond Of Peace
4. Into The Warrior’s Mind
5. Shattering Hope
6. Fallen Brother
7. Sickness Divine
8. The Rising
9. Silver Feathers
10. Second Life
11. Ending Legacy
Ed è online il singolo Kingdom of the Ghosts
.