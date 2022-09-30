ROBERT DELEO: a fine ottobre l'esordio del bassista degli Stone Temple Pilots con ''Lessons Learned'

|
Il bassista degli Stone Temple Pilots, Robert DeLeo, farà il proprio debutto da solista con l'album Lessons Learned in data 21 ottobre 2022 tramite l'etichetta Interstreet Recordings.
Mentre a sinistra è disponibile la copertina, qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Big Sky Woman
02. She Brings the Rain
03. Love Is Not Made of Gold
04. Anew
05. Put Aside Your Sorrows
06. Lessons Learned
07. What Will Be
08. Everything
09. What'll I Do
10. Is This Goodbye
Love Is Not Made of Gold è il primo singolo selezionato per promuovere l'uscita, ed è ascoltabile di seguito: