VEILBURNER: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''VLBRNR''

Il progetto black metal Veilburner
ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album VLBRNR
, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo 2 dicembre tramite Transcending Obscurity Records
.
A lato è disponibile al copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
b1. VI (Vulgar Incantations)
2. Envexomous Hex
3. Interim Oblivion
4. Lo! Heirs to the Serpent
5. Burning the Veil
6. Unorthodoxagon
7. Repulsed by the Light
8. None so Hideous
9. Exhibitionism in Limbo
10. Ruin
Inoltre cliccando qui è possibile ascoltare Lo! Heirs To The Serpent.