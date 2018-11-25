BLUT AUS NORD: pubblicano a sorpresa il nuovo ''Lovecraftian Echoes''

|
I blackster francesi Blut Aus Nord hanno pubblicato a sorpresa il nuovo EP Lovecraftian Echoes.
Si tratta di una release contenente brani composti dal gruppo e membri del forum the Order of Outer Sounds tra il 2020 e il 2022.
Nonostante i brani siano inediti, la release è vista come un continuo del disco del 2003 The Work Which Transforms God.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Nyarlathotep (05:59)
2. Hypnos (06:10)
3. The Tomb (05:31)
4. The Abyss Between The Stars (06:44)
5. Weird Harmonies From Celephaïs 04:40)
6. Grotesque Visions (05:46)