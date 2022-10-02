BLAME KANDINSKY: il nuovo ''Eclectic Ruiner'' esce a dicembre, ascolta il primo singolo

|
I greci Blame Kandinsky hanno annunciato il loro prossimo disco in studio, Eclectic Ruiner, in uscita il 2 dicembre 2022 tramite Venerate Industries.
In fondo alla pagina potete ascoltare il primo singolo estratto dalla pubblicazione, Ruined, che è stata così commentata dal chitarrista Marios Samaris:
“Ruined’ talks about those periods when you lay really low and you go through a battle with yourself trying either to accept you’re drowning, or to fight back and stand up again. There is no other person involved, it’s just you talking to your past self. The tricky part is that while this is coming over and over again, dredging up the past feels like two sides of the same coin, sometimes it makes you stronger and other times it shuts you down.”
Di seguito, la tracklist dell'album:
1. Vague
2. Complicit
3. Ruined
4. Discomfort
5. Empty
6. Piquerism
7. Gertrude
8. Lisp
9. Delusional
10. Chasten
11. Ego