STEEL PANTHER: i dettagli del nuovo album ''On the Prowl'', ecco il primo singolo

I californiani Steel Panther hanno annunciato l'uscita del loro sesto album in studio, On the Prowl, prevista per il 24 febbraio 2023.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina del disco, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)
02. Friends with Benefits
03. On Your Instagram
04. Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is
05. 1987
06. Teleporter
07. Is My D**k Enough (con Dweezil Zappa)
08. Magical Vagina
09. All That and More
10. One Pump Chump
11. Pornstar
12. Ain't Dead Yet
13. Sleeping On the Rollaway
La clip dedicata alla traccia d'apertura del disco, Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight), è disponibile di seguito: