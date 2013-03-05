     
 
STEEL PANTHER: i dettagli del nuovo album ''On the Prowl'', ecco il primo singolo
06/10/2022 - 17:41 (61 letture)

Rik bay area thrash
Giovedì 6 Ottobre 2022, 18.51.53
1
Anche con il nuovo bass player sono sempre gli steel panther ... con loro ci vuole un po di umorismo 😉😂
RECENSIONI
76
93
93
ARTICOLI
10/03/2014
Live Report
STEEL PANTHER + BAD BONES
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 05/03/2013
 
