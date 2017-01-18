BEYOND THE BLACK: annunciano l'album omonimo e pubblicano il singolo ‘‘Winter Is Coming’’

|
I tedeschi Beyond the Black hanno annunciato per il 13 gennaio 2023 un nuovo album in studio, intitolato Beyond the Black e in uscita tramite Nuclear Blast Records.
A lato è possibile vederne la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Is there Anybody Out There?
2. Reincarnation
3. Free Me
4. Winter Is Coming
5. Into the Light
6. Wide Awake
7. Dancing in the Dark
8. Raise Your Head
9. Not in Our Name
10. I Remember Dying
Il secondo singolo scelto per anticipare l'album è Winter Is Coming, il cui video - diretto da Mirko Witzki - è disponibile tramite il player riportato di seguito: