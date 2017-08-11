THE OFFERING: presentano il singolo ''Flower Children'' dal nuovo album

I prog-power metaller The Offering
hanno reso disponibile, attraverso i canali social della Century Media Records
, il video ufficiale di Flower Children
.
Il brano è il secondo singolo (qui
trovate il video del primo brano Tiny Disappointments
) tratto dal loro nuovo album, Seeing the Elephant
, in arrivo il 4 novembre.
Tracklist:01. WASP
02. Ghost Mother
03. Tipless
04. Rose Fire
05. Seeing the Elephant
06. My Heroine
07. Flower Children
08. Tiny Disappointments
09. With Consent
10. Esther Weeps