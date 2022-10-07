KRILLOAN: annunciato il disco di esordio ''Emperor Rising''

|
I power metaller svedesi Krilloan hanno annunciato per il 9 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Scarlet Records, del loro disco di debutto Emperor Rising.
In attesa del primo singolo, previsto per il 10 ottobre, sono disponibili i primi dettagli dell'album.
. Alex VanTrue - voce
. Klas Holmgren - chitarra
. Steve Brockmann - chitarra
. Marco Toba - basso
. Cristoph Brandes - batteria
Tracklist:
01. Prince of Caledor
02. Sons of the Lion
03. Fireborn
04. Return to Melniboné
05. Emperor Rising
06. Break of Dawn (Brothers in Arms)
07. Into the Storm
08. Stormlight
09. Angels Sacrifice