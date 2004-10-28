|
NIGHTWISH: in arrivo la tour edition di ''Human // Nature'', guarda il live video di ''Noise''
08/10/2022 - 09:13 (98 letture)
I Nightwish hanno annunciato per il 18 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, della tour edition del loro ultimo disco Human. :II: Nature.
Questa edizione, che verrà messa a disposizione in formato di 2CD + BluRay, comprende anche il Virtual Live Show from the Islanders Arms 2021.
Di seguito potete vedere il live video di Noise.
Tracklist - CD 1: Human. :II: Nature
01. Music
02. Noise
03. Shoemaker
04. Harvest
05. Pan
06. How’s The Heart?
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness
Tracklist - CD 2: All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Anthropocene (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Ad Astra
Tracklist - Blu-ray: Virtual Live Show From The Islanders Arms 2021
01. Intro
02. Noise
03. Planet Hell
04. Alpenglow
05. Élan
06. Storytime
07. How’s the Heart?
08. Harvest
09. Dark Chest of Wonders
10. I Want My Tears Back
11. Ever Dream
12. Nemo
13. Sleeping Sun
14. Pan
15. Last Ride of the Day
16. Ghost Love Score
17. The Greatest Show on Earth
18. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World: VIII. Ad Astra
E poi se uno ha già il disco il virtual live lo trovi completo sul tubo. Semplice operazione commerciale,cmq ognuno può spendere i suoi soldi come vuole ovviamente.
Anche in altri casi sono uscite “tour editions”, ma avevano un senso perché si pubblicavano alcuni pezzi dell’album registrati live durante il tour, inediti etc….ora, questo “live” con una scenografia virtuale così finta non si può vedere nel 2022, sembra un video anni ‘80. Per di più il bassista era appena arrivato e la mancanza di Hietala si sente e si vede tanto. INUTILE.
