     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/10/22
DRAMANDUHR
Tramohr

12/10/22
MY OWN GHOST
Shadow People

14/10/22
PERFECT PLAN
Brace for Impact

14/10/22
LACUNA COIL
Comalies XX

14/10/22
ALTER BRIDGE
Pawns & Kings

14/10/22
LORNA SHORE
Pain Remains

14/10/22
CHEVALIER
Ancient Metal Attack

14/10/22
ORIANTHI
Rock Candy

14/10/22
AFTER ALL
Eos

14/10/22
DAEVA
Through Sheer Will and Black Magic

CONCERTI

08/10/22
INTEGRITY+FULCI+HOBOS+EYES OF THE DREAMER
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

10/10/22
SAXON + DIAMOND HEAD
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

11/10/22
GAAHLS WYRD + SAOR + GAEREA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/22
ARCH ENEMY + BEHEMOTH + CARCASS + UNTO OTHERS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/22
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO + DARK MIRROR OV TRAGEDY (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

13/10/22
THE BLACK CROWES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

13/10/22
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO + DARK MIRROR OV TRAGEDY (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

14/10/22
CRADLE OF FILTH + ALCEST + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

14/10/22
IMPLORE + MEMBRANCE + GUESTS
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

14/10/22
COUNTERPARTS + JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED + THROWN
C. S. RIVOLTA - VENEZIA
NIGHTWISH: in arrivo la tour edition di ''Human // Nature'', guarda il live video di ''Noise''
08/10/2022 - 09:13 (98 letture)

progster78
Sabato 8 Ottobre 2022, 11.38.54
2
E poi se uno ha già il disco il virtual live lo trovi completo sul tubo. Semplice operazione commerciale,cmq ognuno può spendere i suoi soldi come vuole ovviamente.
Painkiller
Sabato 8 Ottobre 2022, 11.32.34
1
Anche in altri casi sono uscite “tour editions”, ma avevano un senso perché si pubblicavano alcuni pezzi dell’album registrati live durante il tour, inediti etc….ora, questo “live” con una scenografia virtuale così finta non si può vedere nel 2022, sembra un video anni ‘80. Per di più il bassista era appena arrivato e la mancanza di Hietala si sente e si vede tanto. INUTILE.
RECENSIONI
s.v.
84
67
82
s.v.
76
65
65
88
84
86
90
85
76
ARTICOLI
10/12/2016
Intervista
NIGHTWISH
Questo è ciò che siamo oggi
16/09/2016
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + TEMPERANCE
Palabam, Mantova, 12/09/2016
04/12/2015
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 29/11/2015
01/05/2012
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + BATTLE BEAST + EKLIPSE
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 25/04/2012
06/12/2011
Intervista
NIGHTWISH
Finlandia? Italia? La passione è sempre quella
13/11/2004
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + SONATA ARCTICA
Mazda Palace, Milano, 28/10/2004
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/10/2022 - 09:13
NIGHTWISH: in arrivo la tour edition di ''Human // Nature'', guarda il live video di ''Noise''
22/08/2022 - 00:02
NIGHTWISH: Jukka Koskinen è ufficialmente il nuovo bassista
04/08/2022 - 15:50
NIGHTWISH: in studio di registrazione nel 2023
03/03/2022 - 11:33
NIGHTWISH: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
23/11/2021 - 10:30
NIGHTWISH: le nuove date del tour europeo 2022
22/10/2021 - 11:24
NIGHTWISH: ulteriore rinvio parziale del tour europeo
29/09/2021 - 22:44
THE BIG DEAL: online la cover di ''Amaranthe'' dei Nightwish
28/05/2021 - 23:00
NIGHTWISH: svelano il sostituto di Marko Hietala
29/01/2021 - 14:04
NIGHTWISH: posticipato a dicembre il concerto italiano con Amorphis e Turmion Katilot
12/01/2021 - 09:14
NIGHTWISH: Marko Hietala lascia la band
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/10/2022 - 09:38
THRESHOLD: ''Complex''è il nuovo brano da ''Dividing Lines''
08/10/2022 - 09:34
MANDRAGORA THURINGIA: ecco la clip di ''Sunufatarungo'' dal prossimo album
08/10/2022 - 09:28
CHARLOTTE WESSELS: disponibile il singolo ''Venus Rising''
08/10/2022 - 09:04
KRILLOAN: annunciato il disco di esordio ''Emperor Rising''
07/10/2022 - 17:04
ZEKE SKY: guarda la clip di ''Light the Sky''
07/10/2022 - 16:49
DEATHLESS LEGACY: i dettagli di ''Mater Larvarum'' e il primo singolo
07/10/2022 - 16:37
STRYPER: presentato il singolo ''Same Old Story''
07/10/2022 - 10:44
THY CATAFALQUE: a novembre il primo live album ''Mezolit – Live at Fekete Zaj''
07/10/2022 - 10:39
AARA: online l'audio integrale del nuovo EP ''Phthonos''
07/10/2022 - 10:36
TONS: tutto il nuovo ''Hashension'' in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     