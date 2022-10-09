GODKILLER: in arrivo la raccolta ''We Are the Black Knights''

|
Il prossimo 9 dicembre, la Debemur Morti Productions pubblicherà We Are the Black Knights, nuova compilation dei deathster Godkiller. La release conterrà le tracce che hanno fatto parte dei demo Ad Majorem Satanae Gloriam e The Warlord rispettivamente del 1994 e 1995.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. March of the Mediaeval War
2. Waiting for Lilith
3. Celebrate His Glory
4. Those from the Race of Cain
5. Feasting the coming Victory
6. Path to the Unholy Frozen Empire
7. Bren det Hvite Riket
Inoltre è online il brano Waiting for Lilith.