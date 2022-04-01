MANTRIC MOMENTUM: i dettagli del disco d'esordio e il nuovo singolo ''New Horizon''

|
I Mantric Momentum daranno alle stampe, in data 11 novembre 2022, il proprio album di debutto Trial by Fire, tramite l'etichetta nostrana Frontiers Music Srl.
A lato trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Tabula Rasa
2. Course of Fate
3. In the Heart of the Broken
4. New Horizon
5. Fighter
6. Trial by Fire
7. Final Warning
8. Carry Me
9. In the Eye of the Hurricane
10. Writing on the Wall
11. Diamond
12. (I'll Never Be) Maria Magdalena (Bonus Track)
Di seguito è possibile ascoltare il singolo New Horizon: