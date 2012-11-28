BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: il video di ''Nightshift'' dal nuovo album ''Only the Strong Survive''

|
Bruce Springsteen ha annunciato un nuovo disco in studio: si tratta di Only the Strong Survive, in uscita il prossimo 11 novembre 2022 tramite Columbia Records/Sony Music.
Il secondo singolo tratto dalla nuova uscita è Nightshift, ascoltabile in calce alla notizia.
L'album si presenta come un omaggio alla musica che ha influenzato il Boss in giovane età; l'intera tracklist è infatti composta da cover di classici della scena americana usciti tra gli Anni Sessanta e i primi Settanta:
1. Only the Strong Survive - Four Tops Cover
2. Soul Days (con Sam Moore) - Jonnie Barnett Cover
3. Nightshift - Commodores Cover
4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) - Frank Wilson Cover
5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore - The Walker Brothers Cover
6. Turn Back the Hands of Time - Tyrone Davis Cover
7. When She Was My Girl - Four Tops Cover
8. Hey, Western Union Man - Jerry Butler Cover
9. I Wish It Would Rain - The Temptations Cover
10. Don’t Play that Song - Ben E. King Cover
11. Any Other Way - William Bell Cover
12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover (con Sam Moore) - William Bell Cover
13. 7 Rooms of Gloom - Four Tops Cover
14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted - Jimmy Ruffin Cover
15. Someday We’ll Be Together - Johnny & Jackey Cover
L'uscita è stata prodotta da Ron Aniello, che ha anche suonato la maggior parte degli strumenti; a contribuire al disco troviamo poi Sam Moore e i The E Street Horns.