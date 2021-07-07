FEUERSCHWANZ: annunciato l'album di cover ''Todsünden''

|
I tedeschi Feuerschwanz hanno annunciato per il 30 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album di cover Todsünden.
Il disco contiene due cover inedite oltre a tutte quelle già pubblicate con i due dischi precedenti.
Di seguito potete vedere la clip di Blinding Lights.
Tracklist:
01. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (ABBA Cover)
02. Twilight of the Thunder God (Amon Amarth Cover)
03. The Bad Touch (Bloodhound Gang Cover)
04. Limit (Deichkind Cover)
05. Der Graf (Die Ärzte Cover)
06. Hier kommt Alex (Die Toten Hosen Cover)
07. I See Fire (Ed Sheeran Cover)
08. Square Hammer (Ghost Cover)
09. Warriors of the World United (Manowar Cover)
10. Dragostea Din Tei (O-Zone Cover)
11. Amen & Attack (Powerwolf Cover)
12. Engel (Rammstein Cover)
13. Gott Mit Uns (Sabaton Cover)
14. Ding (Seeed Cover)
15. Blinding Lights (The Weeknd Cover)
16. The Final Countdown (Europe Cover)