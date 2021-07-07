     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Todsünden - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/10/22
DAEVA
Through Sheer Will and Black Magic

14/10/22
VICTORIA K
Kore

14/10/22
KILLER KINGS
Burn for Love

14/10/22
BIRDS IN ROW
Gris Klein

14/10/22
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
Return of the Dream Canteen

14/10/22
LACUNA COIL
Comalies XX

14/10/22
WILDNESS
Resurrection

14/10/22
ALTER BRIDGE
Pawns & Kings

14/10/22
SEDNA
Last Sun

14/10/22
AFTER ALL
Eos

CONCERTI

14/10/22
CRADLE OF FILTH + ALCEST + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

14/10/22
IMPLORE + MEMBRANCE + GUESTS
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

14/10/22
COUNTERPARTS + JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED + THROWN
C. S. RIVOLTA - VENEZIA

15/10/22
LACUNA COIL
FABRIQUE - MILANO

15/10/22
IMPLORE + MEMBRANCE + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

15/10/22
IMPLORE + MEMBRANCE + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

16/10/22
IMPLORE + MEMBRANCE + GUESTS
DEDOLOR - ROVELLASCA (CO)

17/10/22
ALL THEM WITCHES + GUESTS
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

18/10/22
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS + COMANIAC + ALGEBRA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/10/22
URIAH HEEP + GUESTS
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO
FEUERSCHWANZ: annunciato l'album di cover ''Todsünden''
14/10/2022 - 11:28 (52 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/10/2022 - 11:28
FEUERSCHWANZ: annunciato l'album di cover ''Todsünden''
13/04/2022 - 16:54
SCHANDMAUL: guarda il video di ''Konigsgarde'' con Saltatio Mortis e Feuerschwanz
19/01/2022 - 20:12
FEUERSCHWANZ: pubblicato il video di ''Dragostea Din Tei''
31/12/2021 - 20:22
FEUERSCHWANZ: in streaming il video di ''Ultima Nocte''
24/12/2021 - 11:25
FEUERSCHWANZ: il video di ''Krampus'' dal nuovo album
06/12/2021 - 19:16
FEUERSCHWANZ: presentato il video di ''Warriors of the World United''
09/11/2021 - 12:53
FEUERSCHWANZ: online il video di ''Memento Mori'' dal nuovo album
01/10/2021 - 09:27
FEUERSCHWANZ: a disposizione un nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco
03/09/2021 - 08:35
FEUERSCHWANZ: a dicembre il nuovo album ''Memento Mori''
07/07/2021 - 19:12
FEUERSCHWANZ: pubblicano il live video di ''Schildmaid''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/10/2022 - 17:29
ELUVEITIE: disponibile il singolo ''Exile of the Gods''
14/10/2022 - 17:25
MAGO DE OZ: presentano il video di ''Nos Han Robado la Primavera'' dalla nuova compilation
14/10/2022 - 17:14
STORMRULER: ecco il lyric video di ''Upon Frozen Shores''
14/10/2022 - 17:08
ALL FOR METAL: pubblicano il loro primo singolo
14/10/2022 - 11:44
QUEEN: ascolta l'inedita ''Face It Alone'' da ''The Miracle - Collector's Edition''
14/10/2022 - 11:03
THE CULT: ecco la clip di ''Mirror'' dall'ultimo ''Under the Midnight Sun''
14/10/2022 - 11:03
RIVAL SONS: ''Darkfighter'' è il titolo del nuovo disco, online ''Nobody Wants to Die''
14/10/2022 - 10:58
VICTORIA K: pubblica il lyric video di ''Pomegranate'' dal nuovo album ''Kore''
14/10/2022 - 10:50
FILTER: disponibile l'inedita ''For the Beaten''
14/10/2022 - 09:55
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: il video di ''Nightshift'' dal nuovo album ''Only the Strong Survive''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     