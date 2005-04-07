QUEEN: ascolta l'inedita ''Face It Alone'' da ''The Miracle - Collector's Edition''

5 Raschiamo il fondo del barile. Bramo inute, Freddie è scomparso da anni, teniamoci stretti i suoi lavori, punto e basta 4 Avessero voluto, con il materiale a disposizione (le 3 canzoni di Queen Forever, questa qui e qualche demo ripulita e completata) potevano cacciare fuori un album quantomeno dignitoso, senza particolari picchi ma neanche brutto.. o ad andare male un buon EP.. Ormai da 25 anni ci becchiamo compilation una dietro l'altra invece.. 3 Sono fan dei Queen da oltre trent'anni e devo dire che la curiosita' su questo singolo era molta(l'ho ascoltato ieri mattina in anteprima sulla bbc 2). Come sempre la voce di Mercury e' meravigliosa ma il brano seppur recuperato e riarrangiato purtroppo sembra incompleto(stiamo sempre parlando di un brano scartato da The Miracle). Cmq non c'e' niente da fare Freddie Mercury e' stato il piu' grande cantante nella storia del rock e come lui non ce e saranno piu',finalmente a Novembre il box del "Miracolo"...era da qualche anno che se ne parlava.Lunga vita alla regina! 2 Classe! 1 Brano che secondo me non aggiunge nulla a questa straordinaria band, oltre a confermare il loro essere fuoriclasse assoluti. Disco che possiedo originale, credo che passerò, mi incuriosiscono i live, ma se ne trovano veramente tanti.