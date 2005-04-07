QUEEN: ascolta l'inedita ''Face It Alone'' da ''The Miracle - Collector's Edition''

|
Universal Music Group pubblicherà in data 18 novembre 2022 un'edizione celebrativa di The Miracle, tredicesimo album in studio dei Queen, uscito originariamente nel 1989 per la Parlophone Records.
Il box-set si intitolerà The Miracle - Collector's Edition, e includerà cinque CD, un Blu-ray/DVD con i video promozionali e diversi "making of", e infine il formato LP del disco con una tracklist diversa, comprendente anche Too Much Love Will Kill You.
Tra i diversi CD che compongono il cofanetto, il secondo includerà l'inedita Face It Alone, registrata nel 1988 e mai pubblicata prima d'ora; il pezzo è già ascoltabile in calce alla notizia.
Di seguito, riportiamo le diverse tracklist dei vari elementi che compongono il box-set:
CD1 - 2011 Bob Ludwig Master
Party
Khashoggi's Ship
The Miracle
I Want It All
The Invisible Man
Breakthru
Rain Must Fall
Scandal
My Baby Does Me
Was It All Worth It
CD2 - The Miracle Sessions
Party (Original Take)
Khashoggi’s Ship (Original Take)
The Miracle (Original Take with John’s Ending)
I Want It All (Original Take)
The Invisible Man (Early Version with Guide Vocal)
When Love Breaks Up (Demo)
Breakthru (Real Drums and Bass)
Rain Must Fall (Demo)
Scandal (Original Rough Mix)
My Baby Loves Me
Was It All Worth It (Original Take)
You Know You Belong to Me
I Guess We’re Falling Out (Demo)
Dog With a Bone
Water (Demo)
Face It Alone
CD3 - Alternative Miracle
I Want It All (Single Version)
Hang On In There [B-Side]
Breakthru (12” Version)
Stealin’ [B-Side]
The Invisible Man (12” Version)
Hijack My Heart [B-Side]
Scandal (12” Version)
My Life Has Been Saved [B-Side]
Stone Cold Crazy (Live at the Rainbow, London '74) [B-Side]
My Melancholy Blues (Live at Houston, Texas ’77) [B-Side]
Chinese Torture [Instrumental]
CD4 - Miracu-mentals
Party (Instrumental)
Khashoggi's Ship (Backing Track)
The Miracle (Backing Track)
I Want It All (Backing Track)
The Invisible Man (Backing Track)
Breakthru (Backing Track)
Rain Must Fall (Backing Track)
Scandal (Backing Track)
My Baby Does Me (Backing Track)
Was It All Worth It (Backing Track)
CD5 - The Miracle Interviews
Queen For An Hour (Trailer)
Queen For An Hour (Roger, John, Freddie & Brian with Mike Read)
Queen For An Hour (Trailer Out-takes)
Rockline (Brian & Roger with Bob Coburn)
BLU-RAY / DVD - The Miracle Promo Videos
- I Want It All (Promo Video)
- Breakthru (Promo Video)
- The Invisible Man (Promo Video)
- Scandal (Promo Video)
- The Miracle (Promo Video)
- Was It All Worth It (Promo Video)
- The Making of the Miracle Videos (Compiled by Rudi Dolezal, this feature contains behind the scenes footage of I Want It All, Scandal, The Miracle and Breakthru videos)
- The Miracle Interviews (Interviews with Roger, Brian and John on the set of the Breakthru film shoot in June 1989, by Gavin Taylor. John has given no further interviews since that day)
- The Making of the Miracle Album Cover (Filmed in 1989, Queen’s graphic designer Richard Gray talks about and demonstrates how he made the ground-breaking The Miracle album cover)
LP - Long Lost Original LP Cut
Lato A
Party
Khashoggi's Ship
The Miracle
I Want It All
Too Much Love Will Kill You
The Invisible Man
Lato B
Breakthru
Rain Must Fall
Scandal
My Baby Does Me
Was It All Worth It