KANSAS: a dicembre la raccolta ''Another Fork in The Road – 50 Years of Kansas''
16/10/2022 - 12:28 (77 letture)

16/10/2022 - 12:28
KANSAS: a dicembre la raccolta ''Another Fork in The Road – 50 Years of Kansas''
19/07/2021 - 21:53
KANSAS: è deceduto Robby Steinhardt
15/05/2021 - 14:01
KANSAS: ascolta ''Portrait (He Knew)'' dal nuovo live ‘‘Point of Know Return Live & Beyond’’
09/04/2021 - 00:08
KANSAS: si separano dal chitarrista Zak Rizvi
18/03/2021 - 00:01
KANSAS: a maggio il nuovo live album ‘‘Point of Know Return Live & Beyond’’
25/11/2020 - 00:44
JACKYL: il DVD ‘‘Family Reunion - Live In Kansas City’’ uscirà a dicembre
23/11/2020 - 19:10
KANSAS: online la clip di ''The Absence of Presence''
17/06/2020 - 10:09
KANSAS: l’uscita di ‘‘The Absence of Presence’’ slitta a luglio
05/06/2020 - 17:00
KANSAS: ascolta il terzo singolo ‘‘Jets Overhead’’ dal nuovo album
15/05/2020 - 16:27
KANSAS: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Memories Down the Line’’
16/10/2022 - 17:52
BECERUS: al lavoro per il secondo album
16/10/2022 - 17:02
GODSMACK: cancellata la data di Milano del 20 ottobre
16/10/2022 - 16:58
RIPPED TO SHREDS: tutto il nuovo ''Jubian'' in streaming
16/10/2022 - 16:52
KANONENFIEBER: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Der Füsilier I'' dall'omonimo EP
16/10/2022 - 16:09
STORY OF THE YEAR: annunciano ''Tear Me to Pieces'', ascolta la titletrack
16/10/2022 - 12:14
WHITE SKULL: disponibile il lyric video di ''Ad Maiora Semper''
15/10/2022 - 16:47
BODY COUNT: aggiornamenti sullo stato dei lavori di ‘‘Merciless’’
15/10/2022 - 16:43
GOTHMINISTER: ''Star'' è il secondo singolo da ''Pandemonium''
15/10/2022 - 11:58
ORIANTHI: il video di ''Where Did Your Heart Go'' dal nuovo ''Rock Candy''
15/10/2022 - 11:17
LORNA SHORE: disponibile un nuovo singolo da ''Pain Remains''
 
