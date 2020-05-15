KANSAS: a dicembre la raccolta ''Another Fork in The Road – 50 Years of Kansas''

|
La storica formazione dei Kansas pubblicherà il 9 dicembre 2022 una nuova raccolta, intitolata Another Fork in The Road – 50 Years of Kansas, tramite InsideOut Music.
Il cofanetto celebrerà infatti i cinquant'anni di carriera della band statunitense, che occorreranno nel 2023, comprendendo brani da tutta la discografia del gruppo più una versione inedita di Can I Tell You: il pezzo compariva sull'omonimo disco di debutto dei Kansas, del 1974, e ora è stato riregistrato dalla formazione attuale, nell'ottica di fornire una sorta di chiusura del cerchio su questi primi cinquant'anni d'attività.
Di seguito le tracklist dei tre CD che costituiranno la raccolta:
CD 1:
1. Can I Tell You (2022 version)
2. The Absence of Presence (The Absence of Presence, 2020)
3. Throwing Mountains (The Absence of Presence, 2020)
4. Crowded Isolation (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)
5. Summer (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)
6. The Voyage of Eight Eighteen (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)
7. Icarus II (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)
8. The Coming Dawn (Thanatopsis) (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)
9. Distant Vision (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)
10. The Wall (Always Never the Same, 1998)
11. Dust in the Wind (Always Never the Same, 1998)
12. Desperate Times (Freaks of Nature, 1995)
13. Under the Knife (Freaks of Nature, 1995)
CD 2:
1. House on Fire (In the Spirit of Things, 1988)
2. Rainmaker (In the Spirit of Things, 1988)
3. Silhouettes in Disguise (Power, 1986)
4. Secret Service (Power, 1986)
5. Three Pretenders (Power, 1986)
6. End of the Age (Drastic Measures, 1983)
7. Incident on a Bridge (Drastic Measures, 1983)
8. Play the Game Tonight (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)
9. Crossfire (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)
10. Windows (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)
11. Hold On (Audio-Visions, 1980)
12. Loner (Audio-Visions, 1980)
13. No One Together (Audio-Visions, 1980)
14. On the Other Side (Monolith, 1979)
15. How My Soul Cries Out for You (Monolith, 1979)
CD 3:
1. Carry On Wayward Son (Two for the Show, 1978)
2. Portrait (He Knew) (Point of Know Return, 1977)
3. Sparks of the Tempest (Point of Know Return, 1977)
4. Miracles Out of Nowhere (Leftoverture, 1976)
5. Magnum Opus (Leftoverture, 1976)
6. Icarus – Borne on Wings of Steel (Masque, 1975)
7. Child of Innocence (Mas que, 1975)
8. Down The Road (Song for America, 1975)
9. Song For America (Song for America, 1975)
10. The Devil Game (Song for America, 1975)
11. Death of Mother Nature Suite (Kansas, 1974)
12. Belexes (Kansas, 1974)
13. Journey from Mariabronn (Kansas, 1974)
La versione statunitense del cofanetto uscirà con la tracklist del CD2 leggermente alterata per motivi di licenze: infatti, sul CD2 americano non comparirà alcun brano da In the Spirit of Things nè da Power, mentre saranno maggiormente rappresentati gli album Drastic Measures e Monolith.