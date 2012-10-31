CROM: i dettagli di ''The Era of Darkness'', in uscita a gennaio 2023

|
I tedeschi Crom pubblicheranno per l'etichetta From the Vaults il loro nuovo disco in studio, The Era of Darkness, in data 13 gennaio 2023.
A sinistra è riportata la copertina, mentre di seguito è elencata la tracklist:
1. Into the Glory Land
2. Heart of the Lion
3. The Era of Darkness
4. Higher Ground
5. Together We Ride
6. In Your Eyes
7. Riding Into the Sun
8. The Forsaken
9. When Will the Wounds Ever Heal
10. Bridge to Paradise
11. A New Star
12. The Last Unicorn
La titletrack del disco è attesa per venerdì 21 ottobre.