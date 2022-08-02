     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco di debutto
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/10/22
ARCHITECS
The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit

21/10/22
CABAL
Magno Interitus

21/10/22
THE 40 THIEVES
The White Album

21/10/22
ROBERT DELEO
Lessons Learned

21/10/22
WHITE SKULL
Metal Never Rusts

21/10/22
FOLKRIM
On Foaming Waves

21/10/22
ORDEN OGAN
Final Days - Orden Ogan & Friends

21/10/22
THE MAGIK WAY
Dracula - 25 Years Anniversary

21/10/22
EXHUMED
To The Dead

21/10/22
SUNSTORM
Still Roaring - The Studio Session

CONCERTI

21/10/22
HARKANE
GREENWICH - FONTANIVA (PD)

23/10/22
MESSA+TENEBRA+SOLARIS
OFF - MODENA

24/10/22
PORCUPINE TREE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

25/10/22
AMARANTHE + BEYOND THE BLACK + BUTCHER BABIES + AD INFINITUM
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

25/10/22
THE AFGHAN WHIGS
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

26/10/22
CLUTCH + GUESTS
FABRIQUE - MILANO

26/10/22
THE AFGHAN WHIGS
LARGO VENUE – ROMA

27/10/22
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM + INCANTATION + STYGIAN BOUGH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/10/22
LORDI
THE STONE - PESARO

28/10/22
FAUN + LINGALAD + EMIAN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
DEFYING PLAGUE: annunciano il disco d'esordio ''Leviathan of Rot''
19/10/2022 - 14:07 (29 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/10/2022 - 14:07
DEFYING PLAGUE: annunciano il disco d'esordio ''Leviathan of Rot''
02/08/2022 - 12:47
DEFYING PLAGUE: ascolta il singolo d'esordio ''Defy the Plague''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/10/2022 - 14:46
DARKTHRONE: ascolta la nuova ''Caravan of Broken Ghosts''
19/10/2022 - 13:57
I AM MORBID: Richie Brown è ufficialmente il nuovo chitarrista
19/10/2022 - 13:47
CROM: i dettagli di ''The Era of Darkness'', in uscita a gennaio 2023
19/10/2022 - 13:41
CRAVING: firmano con Massacre Records
19/10/2022 - 13:36
(ECHO): ''Fate Takes Its Course'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Witnesses''
19/10/2022 - 12:12
THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY: a maggio il nuovo album ''1901 | The First Mother''
19/10/2022 - 11:35
FAUN: il concerto italiano sarà aperto dagli Emian
19/10/2022 - 11:30
THE NEW ROSES: guarda il video ufficiale di ''My Kinda Crazy''
19/10/2022 - 11:22
SERJ TANKIAN: ''Rumi Loves His Cars'' è il nuovo estratto dall'EP ''Perplex Cities''
19/10/2022 - 11:17
FULL OF HELL: rendono disponibile in streaming l'EP ''Aurora Leaking From An Open Wound''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     