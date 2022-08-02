DEFYING PLAGUE: annunciano il disco d'esordio ''Leviathan of Rot''

|
I deathster Defying Plague hanno annunciato il loro album di debutto, Leviathan of Rot, in uscita il 29 novembre 2022 tramite l'etichetta Ad Noctem Records.
Il disco è stato registrato presso i Mk2 Recording Studio ed è stato prodotto da Dave Billia.
La copertina del disco, che potete osservare a lato, è stata curata da Alessandro Manomorta.
Di seguito, invece, trovate le tracce che comporranno l'uscita:
1. Tainted
2. Decaying Ecosystem
3. NWO
4. Defy the Plague
5. Death Lord
6. Burning Star
7. Sentence in Exile
8. Feed the Dark
9. Anthropocynical
10. Leviathan of Rot