     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Floor Jansen
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/10/22
HOAXED
Two Shadows

28/10/22
FIT FOR A KING
The Hell We Create

28/10/22
BLACKLIST
Afterworld

28/10/22
DEATHSIEGE
Throne Of Heresy

28/10/22
STORMHAMMER
Never Surrender - 30 Years of Power

28/10/22
FLYING DISK
In the Heart of the City

28/10/22
JORDFAST
Av Stoft

28/10/22
JOE LYNN TURNER
Belly of the Beast

28/10/22
DARKTHRONE
Astral Fortress

28/10/22
ANTROPOFAGUS
Origin

CONCERTI

27/10/22
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM + INCANTATION + STYGIAN BOUGH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/10/22
LORDI
THE STONE - PESARO

28/10/22
FAUN + LINGALAD + EMIAN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

28/10/22
COHEED AND CAMBRIA + THRICE + TOUCHÉ AMORÉ
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

28/10/22
FUROR GALLICO + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/10/22
LORDI
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

29/10/22
CROSSFAITH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

29/10/22
FUROR GALLICO + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

29/10/22
LORDI
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

29/10/22
SHORES OF NULL + IMPURE WILHELMINA + CAUTERIO
BAHNOF LIVE - MONTAGNANA (PD)
NIGHTWISH: il comunicato di Floor Jansen sulle sue condizioni di salute
26/10/2022 - 17:31 (216 letture)

fasanez
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022, 23.05.56
7
Accidenti, non me l'aspettavo, Forza Floor e quotone per @Beta 5.
Radamanthis
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022, 22.34.54
6
Un sincero augurio di pronta guarigione!!!!!
Beta
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022, 21.00.46
5
Ce la farà di sicuro, sono fiduciosa! Sembra ad uno stadio iniziale, con alte probabilità di eradicazione totale. E brava che ha sottolineato l'importanza della prevenzione: una donna così in vista come lei ha di sicuro un grande seguito e spero che questo comunicato spinga altre donne a tenersi controllate. Forza Floor!
Painkiller
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022, 20.11.12
4
Quando ho letto la notizia sono rimasto impietrito, meno male che sembra curabile. È una cantante entrata nel mio cuore, spero davvero guarisca.
progster78
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022, 18.45.45
3
Forza Floor...sei una guerriera,lo prenderai a calci in c**o questo cancro di merda!!!
Tino
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022, 18.43.27
2
Brutta notizia, me la sto godendo nei pezzi di Avantasia, andrà sicuramente tutto bene. Forza
IlSeraf
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022, 18.40.50
1
Fischia, che brutta roba, speriamo non ci siano altre spiacevoli sorprese del tipo. Le si augura tutto il bene ed il miglior recupero possibile.
RECENSIONI
s.v.
84
67
82
s.v.
76
65
65
88
84
86
90
85
76
ARTICOLI
10/12/2016
Intervista
NIGHTWISH
Questo è ciò che siamo oggi
16/09/2016
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + TEMPERANCE
Palabam, Mantova, 12/09/2016
04/12/2015
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 29/11/2015
01/05/2012
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + BATTLE BEAST + EKLIPSE
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 25/04/2012
06/12/2011
Intervista
NIGHTWISH
Finlandia? Italia? La passione è sempre quella
13/11/2004
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + SONATA ARCTICA
Mazda Palace, Milano, 28/10/2004
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/10/2022 - 17:31
NIGHTWISH: il comunicato di Floor Jansen sulle sue condizioni di salute
08/10/2022 - 09:13
NIGHTWISH: in arrivo la tour edition di ''Human // Nature'', guarda il live video di ''Noise''
22/08/2022 - 00:02
NIGHTWISH: Jukka Koskinen è ufficialmente il nuovo bassista
04/08/2022 - 15:50
NIGHTWISH: in studio di registrazione nel 2023
03/03/2022 - 11:33
NIGHTWISH: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
23/11/2021 - 10:30
NIGHTWISH: le nuove date del tour europeo 2022
22/10/2021 - 11:24
NIGHTWISH: ulteriore rinvio parziale del tour europeo
29/09/2021 - 22:44
THE BIG DEAL: online la cover di ''Amaranthe'' dei Nightwish
28/05/2021 - 23:00
NIGHTWISH: svelano il sostituto di Marko Hietala
29/01/2021 - 14:04
NIGHTWISH: posticipato a dicembre il concerto italiano con Amorphis e Turmion Katilot
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/10/2022 - 23:49
KAMELOT: nuovo album nel 2023, ecco alcuni dettagli
26/10/2022 - 17:42
KATATONIA: ecco i dettagli di ''Sky Void of Stars'' e un singolo
26/10/2022 - 17:21
HEROES AND MONSTERS: firmano con Frontiers Music srl, ecco il singolo di esordio ''Locked & Loaded''
26/10/2022 - 17:17
ELEGANT WEAPONS: nuova band con membri di Judas Priest e Pantera, il debutto nel 2023
25/10/2022 - 09:32
NITA STRAUSS: guarda il video di ''The Wolf You Feed'' con Alissa White-Gluz
25/10/2022 - 09:28
IMMORTAL: i dettagli del nuovo album ''War Against All''
25/10/2022 - 09:24
UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS: una data in Italia
25/10/2022 - 09:20
BLOOD CEREMONY: terminati i lavori per il nuovo disco
24/10/2022 - 20:13
HIGHWAY QUEEN: firmano con ROCKSHOTS Records, a breve il debutto discografico
24/10/2022 - 20:03
SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE: ascolta ''Do It Again'' con Ana Popovic
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     