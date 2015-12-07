MOTLEY CRUE: John 5 è il nuovo chitarrista

I Motley Crüe
hanno ufficialmente un nuovo chitarrista, dopo la recente decisione di Mick Mars
di non suonare più in tour con il resto della band per problemi di salute legati alla sua spondilite anchilosante.
Il nuovo volto della formazione non ha bisogno di presentazioni: come avrete letto da titolo, si tratta di John 5
, nome d'arte di John William Lowery
, a lungo al lavoro con Marylin Manson
e Rob Zombie
ma con moltissime altre collaborazioni all'attivo.
Queste le dichiarazioni della band:“While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.
To say "enough is enough" is the ultimate act of courage. Mick's sound helped define Motley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We'll continue to honor his musical legacy.
We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We'll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!”
Con i Motley Crüe
, John 5
aveva già composto tre brani, The Dirt
, Crash and Burn
e Ride with the Devil
, tutti comparsi nella colonna sonora del film The Dirt
(regia di Jeff Tremaine
, 2019) che trovate commentato qui
.