John 5
MOTLEY CRUE: John 5 è il nuovo chitarrista
28/10/2022 - 12:21 (286 letture)

Enrico
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022, 17.27.52
9
Gene ne sa qualcosa andatevi ad ascoltare Plaster Caster
Shock
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022, 16.21.51
8
Oranai è un circo, una pagliacciata bella e buona e la cosa triste sono le migliaia di persone che andando ai loro concerti sostengono questa pagliacciata. Che tristezza.
angus71
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022, 16.18.25
7
john 5 + Nikki 6. mi sembra una scelta azzeccata
Metaller
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022, 16.11.20
6
oggi dopo un po che non scopi puoi pagare quindi e vero che se scopa de piu
Vitadathrasher
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022, 14.44.51
5
Commento 3 Anche qui! Se suonavi in una band negli anni 80 90 te lo facevi a punta, specialmente nel periodo teen ager. Oggi non credo sia la stessa cosa: penso che oggi sia più facile per tutti rimorchiare e scopare, tra social e maggior emancipazione femminile. Prima la figa non la davano come ora, la musica sotto questo aspetto mi ha "dato" tanto. Anche il mio bassista, che senza basso sarebbe rimasto vergine a giocare all'Amiga500, parlo degli anni tra 80 e 90.
Testamatta ride
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022, 14.18.08
4
Ci sta
metaller
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022, 13.33.36
3
ho visto il film e questi scopavano alla grande, era bello essere metal nelli anni 80
Galilee
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022, 13.33.31
2
Ormai il tour devono finirlo. Purtroppo Mick non ce la fa più. Credo che J5 sia la miglior scelta possibile. Poi sto circo finirà.. Finalmente.. O purtroppo...
Rik bay area thrash
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022, 13.21.05
1
Per gli old fan, sarà straniante vedere john5 in sostituzione di mars. John5 sarà sicuramente un gran guitar player, avrà molta esperienza, ma suonare i motley crue boh ...
