ELVENKING: guarda un primo assaggio del documentario sulle origini della band

Gli Elvenking hanno pubblicato, attraverso i propri canali social, il trailer di On the Path to Heathenreel. La data di uscita di questo documentario sui loro primi anni come band e sulla creazione del loro disco di esordio non ha ancora una data di uscita.
From the crafty hands of our dear friend Gabriele Boz, an Official Documentary about Elvenking's first years is in the making. The documentary will focus mainly on our first album Heathenreel and on the path that lead our lives intertwine and converge in the making of this historical album. This is a labour of passion so it will take its time, but we are finally happy to release a first trailer. The release date is yet to be known and revealed and also the way we will share it with you is still to be determined, but for the moment please enjoy with us the vision of these first three minutes.