La Band
28/10/22
STORMHAMMER
Never Surrender - 30 Years of Power

28/10/22
ANTROPOFAGUS
Origin

28/10/22
DEATHSIEGE
Throne Of Heresy

28/10/22
DEMON HUNTER
Exile

28/10/22
KILL RITUAL
Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced Heart

28/10/22
FLYING DISK
In the Heart of the City

28/10/22
ATEIGGAR
Tyrannemord

28/10/22
FEAR FACTORY
Recoded

28/10/22
DARKTHRONE
Astral Fortress

28/10/22
PALAYE ROYALE
Fever Dream

28/10/22
FAUN + LINGALAD + EMIAN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

28/10/22
COHEED AND CAMBRIA + THRICE + TOUCHÉ AMORÉ
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

28/10/22
FUROR GALLICO + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/10/22
LORDI
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

29/10/22
CROSSFAITH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

29/10/22
FUROR GALLICO + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

29/10/22
LORDI
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

29/10/22
SHORES OF NULL + IMPURE WILHELMINA + CAUTERIO
BAHNOF LIVE - MONTAGNANA (PD)

31/10/22
DESTRAGE
VIPER THEATRE - FIRENZE

04/11/22
ANTHRAX + MUNICIPAL WASTE (CANCELLATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
ELVENKING: guarda un primo assaggio del documentario sulle origini della band
28/10/2022 - 16:46 (35 letture)

13/08/2019
Intervista
ELVENKING
L'inizio della Trilogia - Intervista con Damnagoras
26/02/2015
Live Report
ELVENKING + TRICK OR TREAT
Live23, Bosco Marengo (AL), 21/02/2015
06/11/2014
Live Report
ARKONA + ELVENKING + DIAVENT
Halloween Fest - Day 1
20/07/2012
Live Report
CRUCIFIED BARBARA + ELVENKING
Ferrock @ Parco Retrone, Vicenza, 12/07/2012
12/04/2011
Live Report
ELVENKING + FOLKSTONE + BURNING BLACK
People Club, 09/04/2011, Vicenza
02/12/2010
Live Report
ELVENKING + SECRET SPHERE + ALL MY FAITH LOST
Deposito Giordani, Pordenone, 27/11/2010
19/10/2010
Intervista
ELVENKING
In costante evoluzione
19/08/2009
Intervista
ELVENKING
Poeti, etichette e scambi di energia
14/11/2002
Intervista
ELVENKING
Parla Jarpen
 
