     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/11/22
SATURNUS
The Lighthouse Session (EP)

04/11/22
IRON KINGDOM
The Blood Of Creation

04/11/22
R.A.M.B.O.
Defy Extinction

04/11/22
BLACK MIRRORS
Tomorrow Will Be Without Us

04/11/22
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
Other Worlds

04/11/22
STRYCHNOS
A Mother`s Curse

04/11/22
(ECHO)
Witnesses

04/11/22
MANDRAGORA THURINGIA
Rex Silvarum

04/11/22
INGESTED
Ashes Lie Still

04/11/22
WARLUNG
Vulture`s Paradise

CONCERTI

31/10/22
DESTRAGE
VIPER THEATRE - FIRENZE

04/11/22
ANTHRAX + MUNICIPAL WASTE (CANCELLATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

04/11/22
SEVENTH WONDER + GUESTS
CASA DELLE CULTURE - PROSECCO (TS)

05/11/22
SEVENTH WONDER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/11/22
SEVENTH WONDER + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/11/22
RAGE + BRAINSTORM + TRI STATE CORNER
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

10/11/22
WITHIN TEMPTATION + EVANENSCENCE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/11/22
DESTRAGE
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

11/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
ENTHEOS: ecco ''Absolute Zero''
31/10/2022 - 10:23 (55 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
31/10/2022 - 10:23
ENTHEOS: ecco ''Absolute Zero''
19/05/2021 - 00:37
ENTHEOS: firmano con Metal Blade Records, nuovo disco nel 2022
18/03/2020 - 13:21
ENTHEOS: ascolta il singolo ''Remember You Are Dust''
07/01/2015 - 02:23
ENTHEOS: nuova band da ex-membri di The Faceless, Animals As Leaders e Animosity
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/10/2022 - 11:30
OBLIVION PROTOCOL: la nuova band di Richard West dei Threshold firma con Atomic Fire Records
31/10/2022 - 11:15
CROSSES: i dettagli competi del nuovo EP ''Permanent.Radiant''
31/10/2022 - 11:14
KRELL: in arrivo l'album ''Deserts'', asolta ''The Mantis''
31/10/2022 - 11:09
WOLFHEART: pubblicano la clip ufficiale di ''Knell''
31/10/2022 - 11:03
JOURNEY: a dicembre il nuovo disco dal vivo ''Live in Concert at Lollapalooza''
31/10/2022 - 11:01
DOOMOCRACY: guarda la clip di ''Novum Dogma''
31/10/2022 - 10:59
JOE LYNN TURNER: il video ufficiale di ''Tortured Soul'' da ‘‘Belly of the Beast’’
31/10/2022 - 10:39
SILVER BULLET: ecco i primi dettagli del terzo album, ''Shadowfall''
31/10/2022 - 10:30
DER TRAUERSCHWAN: i dettagli di ''Sanguinare Vampiris'' e un brano
31/10/2022 - 10:12
DETRAKTOR: presentano il singolo ''Gorilla'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     