ENTHEOS: ecco ''Absolute Zero''

Tramite il canale YouTube della Metal Blade Records, gli Entheos hanno reso disponibile alla visione il video del loro nuovo singolo Absolute Zero.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band a riguardo:
“To us, ‘Absolute Zero’ has always felt like an obvious choice to release as a single,” the band says. “It’s a raw, aggressive song that represents the descent into darkness that we often times must face in order to progress and appreciate our lives. The video was shot by the incredible David Brodsky and Allison Woest, who were able to capture the emotion of the song perfectly.“