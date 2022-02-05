JOURNEY: a dicembre il nuovo disco dal vivo ''Live in Concert at Lollapalooza''

I Journey
hanno appena pubblicato Freedom
, il loro ultimo album in studio, uscito lo scorso 8 luglio 2022 tramite Frontiers Music Srl
(qui
la nostra recensione).
Mediante la medesima casa discografica italiana, la band di Neal Schon
darà alle stampe un nuovo live album il prossimo 9 dicembre 2022, intitolato Live in Concert at Lollapalooza
.
Come suggerisce il titolo, il disco dal vivo immortalerà il concerto tenuto dal gruppo statunitense a Chicago lo scorso 31 luglio 2022, nell'ambiot del noto festival musicale Lollapalooza
.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:01. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
02. Only the Young
03. Guitar Interlude
04. Stone in Love
05. Be Good to Yourself
06. Just the Same Way
07. Lights
08. Still They Ride
09. Escape
10. La Do Da
11. Piano Interlude
12. Who's Crying Now
13. Guitar Interlude
14. Wheel in the Sky
15. Ask the Lonely
16. Open Arms
17. Lovin' Touchin' Squeezin'
18. Faithfully
19. Any Way You Want It
20. Don't Stop Believin'
Il live video di Be Good to Yourself
è riportato di seguito: