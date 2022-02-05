JOURNEY: a dicembre il nuovo disco dal vivo ''Live in Concert at Lollapalooza''

6 Comunque bel live, pineda sembra un quindicenne, veramente un eterno ragazzo, e che voce. Bella band con per fortuna ancora deen e Marco mendoza al basso, formazione Stellare 5 Pineda mi piace molto ma trovo irresistibili le performance di deen castronovo, keep on running nel live in Manila e qualcosa di stellare 4 Perry e' Perry,ma Pineda lo trovo incredibile...porca miseria vocalmente sembra quasi un clone del buon Steve! 3 Grande Arnel Pineda...dal vivo spacca sempre ...ho avuto modo di vederlo 3 volte dal vivo in un pub a Manila prima che divenisse il cantante ufficiale dei journey...dopo rigurado al look...i filippini hanno una concezione di abbigliamento un po' meno stereotipata del rocckettaro europeo...ma va bene cosi'. 2 Ma come mai 2 drumkit? il resto ok, ma la maglietta di Arnel è proprio inguardabile. 1 I Journey hanno fatto ottimi dischi anche dopo l'abbandono di Steve Perry, peccato non vedere un singolo brano "nuovo" in scaletta... pazienza!