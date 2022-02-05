     
 
JOURNEY: a dicembre il nuovo disco dal vivo ''Live in Concert at Lollapalooza''
31/10/2022 - 11:03 (122 letture)

Tino
Lunedì 31 Ottobre 2022, 17.32.29
6
Comunque bel live, pineda sembra un quindicenne, veramente un eterno ragazzo, e che voce. Bella band con per fortuna ancora deen e Marco mendoza al basso, formazione Stellare
Tino
Lunedì 31 Ottobre 2022, 17.27.36
5
Pineda mi piace molto ma trovo irresistibili le performance di deen castronovo, keep on running nel live in Manila e qualcosa di stellare
progster78
Lunedì 31 Ottobre 2022, 15.13.21
4
Perry e' Perry,ma Pineda lo trovo incredibile...porca miseria vocalmente sembra quasi un clone del buon Steve!
Diego75
Lunedì 31 Ottobre 2022, 14.42.19
3
Grande Arnel Pineda...dal vivo spacca sempre ...ho avuto modo di vederlo 3 volte dal vivo in un pub a Manila prima che divenisse il cantante ufficiale dei journey...dopo rigurado al look...i filippini hanno una concezione di abbigliamento un po' meno stereotipata del rocckettaro europeo...ma va bene cosi'.
fasanez
Lunedì 31 Ottobre 2022, 11.53.09
2
Ma come mai 2 drumkit? il resto ok, ma la maglietta di Arnel è proprio inguardabile.
alifac
Lunedì 31 Ottobre 2022, 11.30.35
1
I Journey hanno fatto ottimi dischi anche dopo l'abbandono di Steve Perry, peccato non vedere un singolo brano "nuovo" in scaletta... pazienza!
