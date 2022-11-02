DRYAD: i dettagli di ''The Abyssal Plain'' e il singolo ''Black Smoke''

|
I black metaller Dryad hanno annunciato per il 20 gennaio 2023 la pubblicazione, tramite Prosthetic Records, del loro album The Abyssal Plain.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Black Smoke.
Tracklist:
01. Counterillumination
02. Bottomfeeder
03. Brine Pool Aberration
04. Trenches
05. Loki’s Castle
06. Hadal
07. Pompeii Worm
08. Chimera Monstrosa
09. The Abyssal Plain
10. Black Smoke
11. Raptures of the Deep
12. Eutrophication
13. A Nagging Thought
"We’re thrilled to present our debut full-length album, The Abyssal Plain, on Prosthetic Records. Written in an abandoned Iowa prairie schoolhouse, and recorded in a rural converted barn, these songs are the epic conclusion to our Silurian Age - a saga of prehistoric magic and mystery under attack from the modern world, as well as a phosphorescent reflection of our own internal shadows. Dive into the depths if you dare…the infinite darkness looms, but the light still shines within."