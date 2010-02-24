AUGUST BURNS RED: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Death Below''

|
La formazione metalcore August Burns Red ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Death Below, lacui pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo 24 marzo 2023 tramite SharpTone Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Premonition
02. The Cleansing
03. Ancestry (feat. Jesse Leach)
04. Tightrope (feat. Jason Richardson)
05. Fool’s Gold in the Bear Trap
06. Backfire
07. Revival
08. Sevink
09. Dark Divide
10. Deadbolt
11. The Abyss (feat. JT Cavey)
12. Reckoning (feat. Spencer Chamberlain)