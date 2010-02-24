     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/11/22
SATURNUS
The Lighthouse Session (EP)

04/11/22
BLACK MIRRORS
Tomorrow Will Be Without Us

04/11/22
WARLUNG
Vulture`s Paradise

04/11/22
R.A.M.B.O.
Defy Extinction

04/11/22
STRANGER VISION
Wasteland

04/11/22
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
Other Worlds

04/11/22
STRYCHNOS
A Mother`s Curse

04/11/22
(ECHO)
Witnesses

04/11/22
INGESTED
Ashes Lie Still

04/11/22
MANDRAGORA THURINGIA
Rex Silvarum

CONCERTI

04/11/22
ANTHRAX + MUNICIPAL WASTE (CANCELLATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

04/11/22
SEVENTH WONDER + GUESTS
CASA DELLE CULTURE - PROSECCO (TS)

05/11/22
SEVENTH WONDER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/11/22
SEVENTH WONDER + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/11/22
RAGE + BRAINSTORM + TRI STATE CORNER
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

10/11/22
WITHIN TEMPTATION + EVANENSCENCE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/11/22
DESTRAGE
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

11/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/11/22
DESTRAGE
THE FACTORY - VERONA
AUGUST BURNS RED: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Death Below''
02/11/2022 - 11:44 (50 letture)

06/03/2010
Live Report
LAMB OF GOD + JOB FOR A COWBOY + AUGUST BURNS RED + BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME
Alpheus, Roma, 24/02/2010
 
