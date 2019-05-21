|
|
10/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
|
|
|
|
LINGUA IGNOTA: annuncia il ritiro
02/11/2022 - 13:20 (120 letture)
|
|
Kristin Hayter, il nome che si cela dietro al progetto Lingua Ignota, ha comunicato che gli ultimi concerti che farà all'inizio del 2023 saranno gli ultimi della band.
L'artista ha anche comunicato che si concentrerà su altra musica con un nuovo nome.
Queste le parole di Kristin Hayter:
From the heart. These upcoming dates, and a few things in early 2023, will be the last times I perform this music.
I have so much gratitude for what has been afforded me, and the beauty of the community that has gathered around what I do. Committing myself to this project and all that has come with it has also been acutely painful. This time last year I was non-functional. Then, out of desperation, I gave myself permission to heal for the first time. There is still so much work for me to do, but these months of personal growth have allowed me to see myself clearly, my strengths and my shortcomings. Every day I do conscious, active work to stay present — where I am safe, rather than mired in my past — where I was not. I will not allow my wounds to destroy me. I want to live a healthy, happy life and have changed much in myself and my surroundings to bring light in. As such the art has to change too. It is not healthy for me to relive my worst experiences over and over through LI, and my healing has finally allowed me to *feel* how painful that is. I am taking a new direction with my music and I am looking forward to the future. I want to let you know in light of some (very cool) things that will be announced soon that I am retiring this catalog, this pain. This era is over for me. I will give my final performances of this music everything I have, and I look forward to the actual great pleasure of interpreting hymns for you. Revelations is upon us. Gentle friends, it is ok to let go. Thank you for sharing the dark with me, it is time to move forward.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Esatto, non seguo nessuno dei due quindi non avevo idea dell'attività live di Lingua Ignota. Comunque essere legati ad una situazione piuttosto che alla prova musica alla lunga porta pubblicità negativa, perché dimostra sia quanto poco interesse per la musica ed il proprio significato ci sia tra il pubblico sia perché, come conseguenza di questo, anche i musicisti sono costretti a promuovere il proprio prodotto usando mezzi che con la musica hanno ben poco a che fare (social in primis, e con le tonnellate di flame, trolling e hate speech che girano lì...).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Sì, mi riferivo esattamente a quello. Ho liquidato utilizzando "trascorsi personali", ma la vicenda la conosco bene (anche perché adoro i Daughters, tra le altre cose). Io però non credo che sia come dici tu o meglio: forse è possibile che per Marshall e la sua band le cose ad ora siano decisamente complicate, ma Kristin da quando ha denunciato le violenze ha continuato ad esibirsi ed essere attiva sui social, non è mai scomparsa letteralmente. Secondo me ciò che le pesa è il fatto che il nome Lingua Ignota venga legato a questa situazione e allora ecco che ha preso la decisione di cambiare nome e forse cambierà anche stile, chissà...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
@ Black Me Out: Sono molto più che semplici "trascorsi personali". L'11 dicembre dell'anno scorso ha esposto un comunicato su Twitter in cui accusava Alexis Marshall, cantante dei Daughters (che venivano da una reunion di successo e un album acclamato dalla critica) di abusi sessuali/emozionali/fisici durante una loro passata relazione, e da allora nessun altro comunicato è venuto fuori, a parte le sospese attività dei Daughters. Evidentemente, la denuncia ha distrutto le carriere di entrambe le parti.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Dispiace moltissimo, ma dati i suoi trascorsi personali me lo aspettavo questo passo. L'importante è che non smetta di fare musica, non importa sotto quale moniker.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALTRE NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ULTIME NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|