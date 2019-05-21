     
 
Kristin Hayter
LINGUA IGNOTA: annuncia il ritiro
02/11/2022 - 13:20 (120 letture)

Transcendence
Mercoledì 2 Novembre 2022, 15.25.48
4
Esatto, non seguo nessuno dei due quindi non avevo idea dell'attività live di Lingua Ignota. Comunque essere legati ad una situazione piuttosto che alla prova musica alla lunga porta pubblicità negativa, perché dimostra sia quanto poco interesse per la musica ed il proprio significato ci sia tra il pubblico sia perché, come conseguenza di questo, anche i musicisti sono costretti a promuovere il proprio prodotto usando mezzi che con la musica hanno ben poco a che fare (social in primis, e con le tonnellate di flame, trolling e hate speech che girano lì...).
Black Me Out
Mercoledì 2 Novembre 2022, 14.57.19
3
Sì, mi riferivo esattamente a quello. Ho liquidato utilizzando "trascorsi personali", ma la vicenda la conosco bene (anche perché adoro i Daughters, tra le altre cose). Io però non credo che sia come dici tu o meglio: forse è possibile che per Marshall e la sua band le cose ad ora siano decisamente complicate, ma Kristin da quando ha denunciato le violenze ha continuato ad esibirsi ed essere attiva sui social, non è mai scomparsa letteralmente. Secondo me ciò che le pesa è il fatto che il nome Lingua Ignota venga legato a questa situazione e allora ecco che ha preso la decisione di cambiare nome e forse cambierà anche stile, chissà...
Transcendence
Mercoledì 2 Novembre 2022, 14.24.58
2
@ Black Me Out: Sono molto più che semplici "trascorsi personali". L'11 dicembre dell'anno scorso ha esposto un comunicato su Twitter in cui accusava Alexis Marshall, cantante dei Daughters (che venivano da una reunion di successo e un album acclamato dalla critica) di abusi sessuali/emozionali/fisici durante una loro passata relazione, e da allora nessun altro comunicato è venuto fuori, a parte le sospese attività dei Daughters. Evidentemente, la denuncia ha distrutto le carriere di entrambe le parti.
Black Me Out
Mercoledì 2 Novembre 2022, 13.39.47
1
Dispiace moltissimo, ma dati i suoi trascorsi personali me lo aspettavo questo passo. L'importante è che non smetta di fare musica, non importa sotto quale moniker.
