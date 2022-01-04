SCREAM MAKER: firmano con Frontiers Music Srl, in arrivo la ristampa di ''BloodKing''

|
I polacchi Scream Maker hanno pubblicato indipendentemente, lo scorso 27 gennaio 2022, il loro ultimo album, intitolato BloodKing.
La band ha ora firmato un contratto discografico con la nostrana Frontiers Music Srl, che ristamperà il disco in data 9 dicembre 2022.
Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist del disco:
1 Invitation
2. Mirror, Mirror
3. Bloodking
4. When Our Fight Is Over
5. End of the World
6. Scream Maker
7. Hitting the Wall
8. Join the Mob
9. Die in Me
10. Powerlust
11. Tears of Rage
12. Petrifier
13. Candle in the Wind
14. Brand New Start
15. Too Late
Inoltre, i polacchi sono attualmente al lavoro su un nuovo album in studio, che dovrebbe vedere la luce nel corso del 2023.