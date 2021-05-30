ISSA: i dettagli completi di ''Lights of Japan'' e due singoli tratti dal nuovo disco

|
La rocker norvegese Issa pubblicherà per Frontiers Music Srl il suo nuovo album in studio, intitolato Lights of Japan, in data 20 gennaio 2023.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Live Again
2. Lights of Japan
3. Seize the Day
4. Stop the Rain
5. Moon of Love
6. Chains
7. Fight to Survive
8. It's Over
9. I Give You My Heart
10. Shadow to the Light
11. I'll Be Waiting
Ecco di seguito il video di Lights of Japan, titletrack dell'uscita, e il secondo singolo, Chains: