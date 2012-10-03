ENSLAVED: completate le registrazioni del nuovo album

|
Attraverso un post sulla pagina Instagram ufficiale, gli Enslaved hanno comunicato di aver terminato le registrazioni del nuovo album.
Qui di seguito le parole di Arve "Icedale" Isdal:
I had a great time recording our upcoming new album! It's such a powerful album and it just kept growing during the production as we tested out more and more crazy ideas and they all turned out great!
At the end we brought a mobile studio with us to Grutle’s house where we made pizza and recorded some really interesting stuff during the evening and night.
It is a very complex album and has so many musical layers and mix of genres that it might need a few spins to suck it all in.
I’m proud to say it's our best album to date and also the best sounding one. Can't wait to share more news soon and for you all to eventually hear it!
L'ultimo disco della band è Utgrad pubblicato nel 2020.