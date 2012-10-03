     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/11/22
R.A.M.B.O.
Defy Extinction

04/11/22
BLACK MIRRORS
Tomorrow Will Be Without Us

04/11/22
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
Other Worlds

04/11/22
STRYCHNOS
A Mother`s Curse

04/11/22
(ECHO)
Witnesses

04/11/22
INGESTED
Ashes Lie Still

04/11/22
IRON KINGDOM
The Blood Of Creation

04/11/22
WARLUNG
Vulture`s Paradise

04/11/22
WHITE SKIES
Black Tide

04/11/22
WIND ROSE
Shadows over Lothadruin (Reissue)

CONCERTI

04/11/22
ANTHRAX + MUNICIPAL WASTE (CANCELLATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

04/11/22
SEVENTH WONDER + GUESTS
CASA DELLE CULTURE - PROSECCO (TS)

05/11/22
SEVENTH WONDER + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/11/22
SEVENTH WONDER + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/11/22
RAGE + BRAINSTORM + TRI STATE CORNER
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

10/11/22
WITHIN TEMPTATION + EVANENSCENCE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/11/22
DESTRAGE
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

11/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/11/22
DESTRAGE
THE FACTORY - VERONA
ENSLAVED: completate le registrazioni del nuovo album
04/11/2022 - 10:15 (79 letture)

RECENSIONI
85
86
75
92
77
87
80
78
82
85
77
87
90
90
ARTICOLI
09/11/2018
Live Report
ENSLAVED + VREID + GAAHLS WYRD + WHOREDOM RIFE
Parkteateret, Oslo, 03/11/2018
12/12/2017
Intervista
ENSLAVED
Di passioni che non finiscono e cose da hipster
01/12/2017
Live Report
ENSLAVED + ADIMIRON
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 30/11/2017
01/11/2016
Live Report
ENSLAVED + NE OBLIVISCARIS + OCEANS OF SLUMBER
Traffic Live Club, Roma, 27/10/2016
03/10/2012
Intervista
ENSLAVED
Spirito prog
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/11/2022 - 10:15
ENSLAVED: completate le registrazioni del nuovo album
21/10/2022 - 15:23
ENSLAVED: annunciano la versione rimasterizzata di ''Yggdrasil''
28/08/2022 - 15:11
ENSLAVED: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Kingdom''
25/03/2022 - 19:03
ENSLAVED: guarda il video di ''Bounded by Allegiance''
01/10/2021 - 15:37
ENSLAVED: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Ruun II - The Epitaph''
06/08/2021 - 11:13
ENSLAVED: annunciano il nuovo EP ''Caravans to the Outer Worlds'', ascolta la titletrack
25/06/2021 - 15:32
ENSLAVED: disponibile il live video di ''Homebound''
14/06/2021 - 23:35
ENSLAVED: a fine mese quattro live album, disponibile la clip di ''Sacred Horse''
28/05/2021 - 14:19
ENSLAVED: ecco la clip di ''Fenris'' dal nuovo DVD/Live Album
07/05/2021 - 11:30
ENSLAVED: previsto per giugno il nuovo live album/DVD ''Below the Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/11/2022 - 13:36
ISAFJORD: online la nuova ''Mín Svarta Hlið'' dal disco di debutto
04/11/2022 - 10:32
MANSION: tornano con il nuovo album ''Second Death'', ascolta un singolo
04/11/2022 - 10:24
CURSED EXCRUCIATION: un primo estratto dal disco di debutto
04/11/2022 - 10:21
EF: ascolta il nuovo album ''We salute you, you and you!''
04/11/2022 - 00:54
ISSA: i dettagli completi di ''Lights of Japan'' e due singoli tratti dal nuovo disco
04/11/2022 - 00:52
GREEN LUNG: firmano con Nuclear Blast Records, nuovo disco nel 2023
04/11/2022 - 00:32
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY: ascolta la nuova versione di ''02.19 AM, Psychosis''
04/11/2022 - 00:25
FROZEN CROWN: i primi dettagli del quarto album ''Call of the North''
04/11/2022 - 00:06
SCREAM MAKER: firmano con Frontiers Music Srl, in arrivo la ristampa di ''BloodKing''
03/11/2022 - 18:05
OFDRYKKJA: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ''After The Storm''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     