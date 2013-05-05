ARRAYAN PATH: annunciato il nuovo album ''Thus Always to Tyrants''

|
Gli epic/power metaller Arrayan Path hanno annunciato per il 9 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Pitch Black Records, del loro nuovo album Thus Always to Tyrants.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Of Royal Ancestry.
Tracklist:
01. Oh Dark Tears (Aftermath)
02. The Usurper
03. The King’s Aegis… They Came From the Taygetos Mountains
04. The Battle of Cnidus
05. Artaxerxes II Mnemon
06. Crossing Over to Phoenicia
07. In Salamis
08. Raid of the Achaemenids
09. Of Royal Ancestry
10. The Legend of Evagoras
11. Army of the Myrmidons – Return to Troy Pt. II (Origins)