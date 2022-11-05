EVERCLEAR: ascolta ''Year of the Tiger'', il primo inedito in sette anni

|
Gli statunitensi Everclear di Art Alexakis hanno pubblicato un nuovo singolo, Year of the Tiger.
Si tratta del primo inedito della band alternative rock a partire dall'ultimo disco in studio, Black is the New Black, dato alle stampe nel 2015.
Il cantante ha spiegato:
“After all of the events of the last almost three years with Covid, worldwide shutdowns, the political debacle of 2020…emanating from in and outside of MAGA world, I felt I needed to write a song that not just explained my anger and frustration, but a song that served as a mission statement. I feel like the tiger should be the new symbol of the new Democratic party. We will not back down, we will not forget, we hit back, we challenge lies, and we refuse to be intimidated by ignorance or loud voices. To quote the song's lyrics, 'Here we are in the Year of the Tiger, we are where we are because of all the big lies.' Tigers are everywhere.”