     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/11/22
WOUNDED KNEE
122 Lune

08/11/22
VINNIE MOORE
Double Exposure

11/11/22
ENUFF Z`NUFF
Finer than Sin

11/11/22
BONECARVER
Carnage

11/11/22
DREAM UNENDING
Song of Salvation

11/11/22
DRUDKH
All Belong to the Night

11/11/22
SPIDER GOD
Fly in the Trap

11/11/22
GALDERIA
Endless Horizon

11/11/22
XENTRIX
Seven Words

11/11/22
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
Only the Strong Survive

CONCERTI

09/11/22
RAGE + BRAINSTORM + TRI STATE CORNER
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

10/11/22
WITHIN TEMPTATION + EVANENSCENCE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/11/22
DESTRAGE
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

11/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/11/22
DESTRAGE
THE FACTORY - VERONA

12/11/22
(HED) P.E.
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

13/11/22
RIVERS OF NIHIL + ARCHSPIRE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/22
AMORPHIS + ELUVEITIE + TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
EVERCLEAR: ascolta ''Year of the Tiger'', il primo inedito in sette anni
06/11/2022 - 12:06 (52 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/11/2022 - 12:06
EVERCLEAR: ascolta ''Year of the Tiger'', il primo inedito in sette anni
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/11/2022 - 11:59
SKID ROW: il video di ''October's Song'' dall'ultimo disco
06/11/2022 - 11:51
VILLE VALO: ascolta ''The Foreverlost'' dall'album ''Neon Noir''
05/11/2022 - 19:46
SONS OF CULT: presentano un singolo dal loro disco di esordio
05/11/2022 - 19:40
ARRAYAN PATH: annunciato il nuovo album ''Thus Always to Tyrants''
05/11/2022 - 19:30
FRETERNIA: guarda il video di ''Dark and the Light''
05/11/2022 - 12:25
ELECTRIC MOB: ecco i dettagli completi di ''2 Make U Cry & Dance''
05/11/2022 - 12:09
AMORPHIS: ascolta l'inedita ''The Well'' da ‘‘Halo (Tour Edition)’’
05/11/2022 - 11:57
INSOMNIUM: a febbraio il nuovo album ''Anno 1696'', ascolta il primo singolo
05/11/2022 - 11:42
THE PRIVATEER: i dettagli e il primo singolo dal nuovo album ''Kingdom of Exiles''
05/11/2022 - 11:05
STRANGER VISION: guarda il video di ''Handful of Dust'' dal nuovo album ''Wasteland''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     