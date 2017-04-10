UNLEASH THE ARCHERS: ecco ''Acoustipex'' da ''Apex Fifth Anniversary Edition'', in uscita a novembre

|
I canadesi Unleash the Archers pubblicheranno il 18 novembre 2022, per Napalm Records, una riedizione del loro quarto album, Apex, dedicata alla celebrazione del quinto anniversario del disco e intitolata per l'appunto Apex Fifth Anniversary Edition.
La band ha condiviso il video ufficiale di Acoustipex, un riarrangiamento acustico di Apex, titletrack dell'album. La clip è visibile in fondo alla pagina.
Di seguito riportiamo le tracce che andranno a comporre questa nuova versione dell'uscita:
CD 1:
01 Awakening
02 Shadow Guide
03 The Matriarch
04 Cleanse the Bloodlines
05 The Coward's Way
06 False Walls
07 Ten Thousand Against One
08 Earth and Ashes
09 Call Me Immortal
10 Apex
11 Falsewave
12 Acoustipex
CD 2: Instrumental Album
01 Awakening
02 Shadow Guide
03 The Matriarch
04 Cleanse the Bloodlines
05 The Coward's Way
06 False Walls
07 Ten Thousand Against One
08 Earth and Ashes
09 Call Me Immortal
10 Apex