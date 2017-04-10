     
 
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS: ecco ''Acoustipex'' da ''Apex Fifth Anniversary Edition'', in uscita a novembre
07/11/2022 - 09:48 (62 letture)

Metaller
Lunedì 7 Novembre 2022, 16.42.52
1
ma il metal come fai a farlo acustico se non attacchi la spina non e vero metal poi sembra una roba tipo coldplay
