ELUVEITIE: presentano la sostituta di Mihalina Malisz

Gli svizzeri Eluveitie hanno presentato, con un post sulla propria pagina Facebook, la sostituta della ghirondista Mihalina Malisz, ovvero Annie Riediger
HURDY GURDY UPDATE!
Many of you have asked about and maybe even more have wondered about it: Who will take care of the hurdy gurdy in Eluveitie? 🤔
Well, the time has now come to lift the curtain!
When our Michalina Malisz decided to step back from the Elu camp earlier this year to focus on her amazing project LYRRE and heading towards a more predictable lifestyle with a little less heavy touring, she not only left us missing her, but also she left big shoes to fill.
And so the quest began. Not only playing skills and availability requirements were criterias on the search for Michalina's successor, no, it was also important to us to find somebody Michalina feels comfortable with following her footsteps.
Luckily the quest didn't even take that long. For some of us (including Michalina herself) already knew a certain someone, of whom they were convinced, would be a very good match.
Well, we got in touch and as if it was providence, it seemed to be the right time for her.
Then we met and the magic happened.
We feel really privileged to have met a wonderful person we already call friend meanwhile, that happens to be a crazy talented hurdy gurdy (and whatelse) player as well.
And so we are happy, proud and thankful to introduce you to none less than: Annie Riediger - probably better known as Annie Hurdy Gurdy!
Please welcome her to the Eluveitie family! 🤗
Annie will already play the upcoming tour with Amorphis , Dark Tranquillity and Nailed to Obscurity!