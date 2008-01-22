     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Annie Riediger
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/11/22
VINNIE MOORE
Double Exposure

08/11/22
WOUNDED KNEE
122 Lune

11/11/22
BONECARVER
Carnage

11/11/22
RING OF FIRE
Gravity

11/11/22
ZEKE SKY
Intergalactic Demon King

11/11/22
XENTRIX
Seven Words

11/11/22
DREAM UNENDING
Song of Salvation

11/11/22
DRUDKH
All Belong to the Night

11/11/22
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
Only the Strong Survive

11/11/22
SPIDER GOD
Fly in the Trap

CONCERTI

09/11/22
RAGE + BRAINSTORM + TRI STATE CORNER
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

10/11/22
WITHIN TEMPTATION + EVANENSCENCE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/11/22
DESTRAGE
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

11/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/11/22
DESTRAGE
THE FACTORY - VERONA

12/11/22
(HED) P.E.
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/11/22
ANVIL + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

13/11/22
RIVERS OF NIHIL + ARCHSPIRE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/22
AMORPHIS + ELUVEITIE + TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
ELUVEITIE: presentano la sostituta di Mihalina Malisz
07/11/2022 - 19:26 (47 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
73
65
s.v.
58
55
77
75
ARTICOLI
17/08/2017
Intervista
ELUVEITIE
Di miti e spiritualità
09/11/2015
Live Report
EPICA + ELUVEITIE + SCAR SIMMETRY
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 04/11/2015
06/11/2014
Live Report
ELUVEITIE + ARKONA + SKALMOLD
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 31/10/2014
23/09/2012
Live Report
SABATON + ELUVEITIE + WISDOM
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/09/2012
08/11/2011
Live Report
DARK TRANQUILLITY + ELUVEITIE + MERCENARY ed altri
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 03/11//2011
08/12/2010
Live Report
ELUVEITIE + SPELLBLAST + FUROR GALLICO
Mac2, Schio, 03/12/2010
22/01/2008
Intervista
ELUVEITIE
Parla Chrigel Glanzmann
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/11/2022 - 19:26
ELUVEITIE: presentano la sostituta di Mihalina Malisz
14/10/2022 - 17:29
ELUVEITIE: disponibile il singolo ''Exile of the Gods''
05/07/2022 - 18:32
ELUVEITIE: si separano da Michalina Malisz
02/06/2022 - 13:30
ELUVEITIE: disponibile il video del nuovo singolo ''Aidus''
08/04/2022 - 18:27
FAUN: ''Gwydion'' è il nuovo singolo in collaborazione con gli Eluveitie
04/04/2022 - 21:10
AMORPHIS: tour europeo con gli Eluveitie, una data in Italia a novembre
08/10/2019 - 21:07
LACUNA COIL: i dettagli dello show del 2 novembre con Eluveitie ed Infected Rain
04/09/2019 - 16:38
ELUVEITIE: a novembre uscirà "Live at Masters of Rock"
25/04/2019 - 19:03
ELUVEITIE: online il video di ''Worship''
11/04/2019 - 11:18
ELUVEITIE: online il lyric video di ''The Slumber''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/11/2022 - 19:22
MAD MAX: ecco il video ufficiale di ''The Stage is for You''
07/11/2022 - 19:03
CELESTIAL WIZARD: il nuovo album uscirà a gennaio
07/11/2022 - 18:44
PALACE: questo fine settimana in uscita l'EP di cover ''Retrospection''
07/11/2022 - 12:09
WOODS OF DESOLATION: online il nuovo singolo ''Illumination''
07/11/2022 - 11:42
EREBOR METAL FEST: i dettagli della prima edizione con Wind Rose e Ulvedharr
07/11/2022 - 11:34
RAVEN: il nuovo ''All Hell’s Breaking Loose'' sarà disponibile da maggio 2023
07/11/2022 - 11:25
MONSTROSITY: tre date con gli Origin in Italia
07/11/2022 - 10:01
TAIPEI HOUSTON: il video di ''Respecter'' dal disco d'esordio ''Once Bit Never Bored''
07/11/2022 - 09:56
INGESTED: guarda la clip ufficiale di ''All I've Lost''
07/11/2022 - 09:48
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS: ecco ''Acoustipex'' da ''Apex Fifth Anniversary Edition'', in uscita a novembre
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     