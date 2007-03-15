TEN: a gennaio il nuovo album ''Something Wicked this Way Comes'', ecco il primo singolo

|
I Ten hanno pubblicato per Frontiers Music Srl, in data 18 febbraio 2022, il loro ultimo album, Here Be Monsters.
La band britannica ha ora annunciato un nuovo disco, anch'esso composto durante il periodo di lockdown tra 2020 e 2021: Something Wicked this Way Comes uscirà il 20 gennaio 2023 per l'etichetta italiana.
A sinistra è possibule vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Look for the Rose
2. Brave New Lie
3. The Tidal Wave
4. Parabellum
5. Something Wicked this Way Comes
6. The Fire and the Rain
7. New Found Hope
8. The Only Way Out
9. When the Darkness Comes
10. The Greatest Show on Earth
Il primo singolo, The Tidal Wave, è ascoltabile di seguito: