IGGY POP: annuncia per gennaio il nuovo album ''Every Loser''

|
Dopo aver pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, Frenzy, Iggy Pop ha annunciato i dettagli del suo diciannovesimo disco in studio: intitolato Every Loser, l'album verrà pubblicato dall'etichetta Gold Tooth Records/Atlantic Records in data 6 gennaio 2023.
A sinistra la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Frenzy
2. Strung Out Johnny
3. New Atlantis
4. Modern Day Rip Off
5. Morning Show
6. The News for Andy
7. NeoPunk
8. All the Way Down
9. Comments
10. My Animus Interlude
11. The Regency
Ricordiamo che a suonare con Iggy Pop troviamo Andrew Watt alla chitarra, Duff McKagan al basso e Chad Smith alla batteria.