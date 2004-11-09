     
 
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
OBITUARY: i dettagli del nuovo disco ''Dying of Everything'', guarda il video di ''The Wrong Time''
10/11/2022 - 18:49 (163 letture)

Tino
Giovedì 10 Novembre 2022, 23.03.21
2
Bel pezzo, sonorità che è sempre un piacere sentire, ricordano sempre i Celtic frost ma con una personalità tutta loro. Un gruppo che non invecchia e non ci sono calvizie
lisablack
Giovedì 10 Novembre 2022, 22.16.30
1
Inizia benissimo il 2023..che meraviglia 🤘
ARTICOLI
25/11/2018
Live Report
SLAYER + LAMB OF GOD + ANTHRAX + OBITUARY
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 20/11/2018
23/11/2016
Live Report
BATTLE OF THE BAYS EUROPEAN TOUR: OBITUARY + EXODUS + PRONG + KING PARROT
Zona Roveri Music Factory, Bologna (BO), 19/11/2016
05/01/2016
Intervista
OBITUARY
Still (Death)Crushing - Intervista a Donald Tardy
18/02/2015
Intervista
OBITUARY
Tatuato Nel Sangue - Intervista a Trevor Peres
29/01/2015
Live Report
OBITUARY + M-PIRE OF EVIL + DUST BOLT + ROTTING REPUGNANCY
Rock'N'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 24/01/2015
23/07/2014
Live Report
OBITUARY + EYECONOCLAST + SOUTHERN DRINKSTRUCTION + MUTANT SAFARI
Traffic Club, Roma, 17/07/2014
13/12/2012
Live Report
OBITUARY + MACABRE
Honky Tonky, Milano, 08/12/2012
04/06/2012
Live Report
OBITUARY + ADIMIRON + CORPSEFUCKING ART ed altri
Blackout Rock Club, Roma, 02/06/2012
21/01/2008
Live Report
OBITUARY
Il concerto di Milano
29/09/2005
Intervista
OBITUARY
Parla John Tardy
09/11/2004
Articolo
OBITUARY
La biografia
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/11/2022 - 18:49
OBITUARY: i dettagli del nuovo disco ''Dying of Everything'', guarda il video di ''The Wrong Time''
15/07/2022 - 10:40
OBITUARY: annunciano i live ''Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting'' e ''Cause of Death – Live Infection''
24/02/2022 - 00:04
OBITUARY: completati i lavori sul nuovo album
18/02/2021 - 19:22
INHUMAN CONDITION: nuova band con membri di Obituary e The Absence
23/09/2020 - 20:20
OBITUARY: in arrivo tre concerti in streaming
10/07/2019 - 23:24
OBITUARY: il loro singolo per la ''Adult Swim Singles Program 2018-2019''
06/06/2018 - 17:33
RALPH SANTOLLA: morto l'ex-chitarrista di Obituary, Deicide e Iced Earth
01/06/2018 - 08:58
RALPH SANTOLLA: in coma l'ex-chitarrista di Obituary, Deicide e Iced Earth
13/12/2017 - 06:47
OBITUARY: disponibile il video di 'Brave'
29/11/2017 - 18:53
OBITUARY: una data in Italia a marzo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/11/2022 - 00:09
JERRY CANTRELL: pubblica il video di ''Prism of Doubt'' dall'ultimo disco solista
11/11/2022 - 00:04
AENAON: disponibile la clip di ''Trauma Cultura'' dal nuovo ‘‘Mnemosyne’’
10/11/2022 - 22:56
CONSTELLATIA: il nuovo ''Magisterial Romance'' è ascoltabile in anteprima
10/11/2022 - 22:43
WHEEL: ascolta ''Impervious'' dall'EP ''Rumination''
10/11/2022 - 17:54
IGGY POP: annuncia per gennaio il nuovo album ''Every Loser''
10/11/2022 - 17:45
AHAB: i dettagli di ''The Coral Tombs'', in uscita a gennaio
10/11/2022 - 16:39
TNT: Tony Harnell rientra in formazione
09/11/2022 - 17:32
BIZARREKULT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Den Tapten Krigen''
09/11/2022 - 17:29
WARKINGS: disponibile il videoclip di ''Hellfire'' con Morgana le Fay
09/11/2022 - 17:24
NAILED TO OBSCURITY: ecco il video di ''Clouded Frame''
 
