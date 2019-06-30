EVERFROST: la clip di ''A Cruel Angel's Thesis'' con Mikael Salo dei Thy Row

|
La band power metal degli Everfrost ha pubblicato oggi 11 novembre 2022, tramite l'etichetta ROCKSHOTS Records, l'EP di cover Frostbites.
Il disco è caratterizzato dalla presenza in tracklist di sole cover di celebri sigle di serie animate nipponiche:
1. Gotta Catch 'Em All (con Mikael Salo)
2. Flyers (con Rob Lundgren)
3. Hacking to the Gate (con Shiro Neko)
4. A Cruel Angel's Thesis (con Mikael Salo)
Per celebrare la pubblicazione, la band ha condiviso il video ufficiale della traccia di chiusura del disco, tratta dalla celebre Shin Seiki Evangerion di Hideaki Anno, nota internazionalmente come Neon Genesis Evangelion. Il brano è stato originariamente composto da Hidetoshi Satō.
La band ha commentato:
“Great care was taken to make timeless elements such as the salsa-like rhythmic feel and 90s keyboard sounds present themselves strongly along with the heavier and more powerful elements we introduced into the arrangement. Most of us are also familiar with the show, therefore its emotional weight definitely came through in our playing while recapturing the power of the original version. This will also be our former vocalist Mikael Salo’s last Everfrost song. If this song wasn’t already challenging enough, the original track’s vocal is also on the hard end of the scale. Mikael did a fantastic job on this, marking a very fitting song to go out on.
In the end, this was the most challenging song of the EP! Curiously enough, "Evangelion" is fittingly a challenging series to decipher, but easy for many people to relate to. We hope this translates to our cover of the song, we for sure feel it does!”