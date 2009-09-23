STEVE VAI: a gennaio esce il nuovo album ''Vai/Gash'', ascolta il singolo ''In the Wind''

|
Steve Vai ha annunciato per il 27 gennaio 2023 il suo nuovo disco in studio, Vai/Gash, tramite l'etichetta Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group. La pubblicazione in vinile arriverà il 24 febbraio.
Il disco era stato scritto e registrato nel 1991, stando alle dichiarazioni del guitar hero statunitense, ma non venne mai pubblicato a causa della morte prematura, avvenuta in un incidente motociclistico, del cantante Johnny 'Gash' Sombrotto, che aveva cantato sui brani composti da Vai:
“Around 1990, I was overcome with a desire to rip out what I thought would be a straight-ahead type of rock record that contained the kind of music I wish I had to listen to when I was that teenager ensconced in the biker culture. And then I met Johnny 'Gash' Sombrotto."
Sombrotto, racconta il chitarrista, era un biker originario del Queens e un cantante amatoriale; all'età di 21 anni aveva sofferto un primo, grave incidente che gli aveva causato ustioni su tutto il corpo e la perdita parziale di un orecchio, come è possibile vedere dalla copertina del disco, riportata a lato.
Continua Vai nelle note del disco:
“At first sight, many people could be taken by his bald head, scarred neck and burnt-off ear. Looking as he did and riding a Harley it was easy to assume he was perhaps a tough, menacing biker with a nefarious attitude, but after engaging with him for even a minute, his charm and magnetic charisma had them laughing in their shoes and completely enjoying his uplifting presence. He endeared people with his wit, warmth, and sparkle. John hit it off instantly with the most unlikely of people of every age, color, size, political or sexual persuasions. He was non superficial and never judged people.
Something in me wanted to get him in the studio and see how he would belt over these biker-type songs I had demoed, but nothing could have prepared me for the voice that came out of his mouth. I had to think, of course, he sounds like that because that's him — confident, authentic, fearless but with a lighthearted intention. This was the voice I wanted to hear wailing over these slamming rock tracks. I was stunned. Around that timeframe I was also starting to launch work on 'Sex and Religion' and was hoping to eventually record more than the eight songs I had laid down with John for an alternative project, but that was proven impossible. On September 7th, 1998, two days after my father had passed away, the phone rang, and it was John's beloved girlfriend Nancy. Her voice was quaking, and I somehow knew what she was going to tell me: 'John was in a bike accident and was killed.'
[...] Disheartened, I put the entire project on the shelf, and would listen to it at least once a year for the past 30 years, especially around the anniversary of his passing. Then recently something compelled me to want to put it out now. I wish you would have had a chance to get to know John. I believe you would have loved him just as we all did. For now, he is 'in the wind'”
In the Wind è anche il titolo della prima traccia diffusa come singolo promozionale; potete ascoltare la nuova canzone in basso.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist dell'uscita:
1. In the Wind
2. Busted
3. Let's Jam
4. Woman Fever
5. She Saved My Life Tonight
6. Danger Zone
7. New Generation
8. Flowers of Fire