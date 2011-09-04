     
 
HAWKWIND: Nik Turner è venuto a mancare
12/11/2022 - 12:13 (200 letture)

rocklife
Sabato 12 Novembre 2022, 14.16.24
5
grande musicista..cuore pulsante a quei tempi dei grandissimi hawkwind..dei quali ho vari album..r.i.p. nick...ieri dan adesso lui..un vero peccato per la musica..i
fasanez
Sabato 12 Novembre 2022, 13.46.16
4
Rip
progster78
Sabato 12 Novembre 2022, 13.12.42
3
R.i.p.,scoperti con Warrior on the edge of time,grande disco.
Lizard
Sabato 12 Novembre 2022, 12.55.15
2
Buon viaggio, esploratore del Cosmo...
Rob Fleming
Sabato 12 Novembre 2022, 12.47.42
1
Un musicista autenticamente importante.
