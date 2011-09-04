HAWKWIND: Nik Turner è venuto a mancare

|
Nik Turner, sassofonista e membro fondatore degli Hawkwind, ci ha lasciato all'età di ottantadue anni lo scorso giovedì 10 novembre 2022, come si legge nel comunicato diffuso tramite i canali social dell'artista:
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner - The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans."
Turner fece parte della band come sassofonista e flautista dalla fondazione fino al 1976, dopo la pubblicazione di Astounding Sounds, Amazing Music.
Dopo l'uscita dal gruppo, Turner continuò con i suoi Nik Turner's Sphynx e con gli Inner City Unit, partecipando tra le altre cose a molti progetti come ospite, per una carriera che sarebbe impossibile riassumere in queste righe.
Come redazione, porgiamo le nostre condoglianze a familiari e amici del musicista.