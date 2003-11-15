GODSMACK: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Lighting Up the Sky''

I Godsmack
hanno annunciato un nuovo album, Lighting Up the Sky
, in uscita tramite l'etichetta BMG
il 24 febbraio 2023.
Il disco è stato coprodotto da Sully Erna
e Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock
Il secondo singolo tratto dal disco, You and I
, è ascoltabile in basso, mentre a questo link
è possibile ascoltare Surrender
, pubblicata in precedenza.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:01. You and I
02. Red White & Blue
03. Surrender
04. What About Me
05. Truth
06. Hell's Not Dead
07. Soul on Fire
08. Let's Go
09. Best of Times
10. Growing Old
11. Lighting Up the Sky