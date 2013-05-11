PIERCE THE VEIL: a febbraio esce il nuovo ''The Jaws of Life''

|
I Pierce the Veil pubblicheranno il loro quinto album, The Jaws of Life, tramite la Fearless Records in data 10 febbraio 2023.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre a lato trovate la copertina:
01. Death of an Executioner
02. Pass the Nirvana
03. Even When I'm Not With You
04. Emergency Contact
05. Flawless Execution
06. The Jaws of Life
07. Damn the Man, Save the Empire
08. Resilience
09. Irrational Fears (Interlude)
10. Shared Trauma
11. So Far So Fake
12. Fractures
Emergency Contact è il titolo del nuovo singolo tratto dal disco; il brano è ascoltabile qui sotto: