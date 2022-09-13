WARLUNG: guarda il video di ''Vulture's Paradise''

Quello che vedete qui di seguito è il video ufficiale che la formazione stoner Warlung
ha realizzato per Vulture's Paradise
, title track del nuovo album pubblicato recentemente tramite Heavy Psych Sounds
.
Queste le parole della band riguardo il singolo:As our forthcoming record, we knew we had to go big on Vulture’s Paradise. These songs found the perfect balance of a raw, live sound and psychedelia. Though the lyrical themes revolve around death and destruction, the music is more alive and creative than ever.
Per maggiori dettagli basta cliccare qui
.