BATUSHKA: firmano con Napalm Records, una data in Italia a febbraio

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha annunciato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i Batushka di Bartłomiej Krysiuk.
Di seguito potete leggere la dichiarazione della band:
“PILGRIMS!
We're happy to announce that we've signed up with Napalm Records for the release of our upcoming new album. We have a mutual understanding regarding the telling of this new story and spreading the gospel of BATUSHKA around the globe. Be on the lookout for our new album, and get ready to experience BATUSHKA in all the corners of the world!
After traveling through North America and Mexico for our first long pilgrimage over there, we dare to say that this tour reaches far beyond our wildest expectations! We were surprised and humbled by the reception! We already know that we will return to stages around the globe as soon as possible - not only with a new show, but also with new songs and a new story.
Apart from that, with blessing - BATUSHKA”
E quella dell'etichetta:
"BATUSHKA are undoubtedly one of the most creative and innovative black metal bands in recent years. We had the pleasure of welcoming BATUSHKA live at this year's edition of the Metal On The Hill Festival in Graz, Austria, and were immediately impressed by the band as a brilliant live act and great entertainers. I am super excited to be a part of the release of the new studio album next year. Welcome to the Napalm family."
Si ricorda inoltre che la band si fermerà in Italia, insieme a Hate e ad altre band non ancora annunciate, durante il proprio tour European Pilgrimage 2023. La data nello specifico è il 25 febbraio e il locale è il Legend Club di Milano.
Sabato 25 marzo, 2023
@Legend Club - Milano (MI)
Viale Enrico Fermi, 96
BATUSHKA +
HATE +
TBA
Dettagli TBA