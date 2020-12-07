GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES: a gennaio esce la versione riregistrata di ‘‘Back on Earth’’

|
I Girish and The Chronicles hanno debuttato ormai otto anni fa, nel 2014, con il loro primo full-lenght, Back on Earth, che faceva da seguito a una serie di singoli e demo pubblicati tra 2011 e 2013.
La band indiana ha deciso di dare alle stampe una nuova registrazione del proprio disco d’esordio per aggiornarne il suono e per reinterpretarlo alla luce dei passi da gigante fatti dal gruppo di Bangalore negli ultimi anni.
La nuova versione di Back on Earth uscirà per Frontiers Music Srl in data 27 gennaio 2023.
Il cantante e fondatore Girish Pradan ha commentato:
“We have been introducing a lot of musical changes to these songs in live performances. So we thought, “Why not do the same in the new recordings?" We always felt that we had technical challenges back in the day and couldn’t deliver the hard-hitting sound that we had originally intended, so we introduced some new breakdowns, chord sequences, solos, and bass and drum parts to these songs that make them feel closer to where we are now. We didn’t want to mess around too much with the vocals though, which is why I only re-recorded the vocals for 'Angel' and 'Loaded'.”
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. Ride to Hell
2. Loaded
3. Born with a Big Attitude
4. Shot by the Cupid, Touched by the Devil
5. Angel
6. I Wanna Get That Lovin’ Again
7. Hey You
8. Yesteryears
9. Smile Little Child
10. The Revolving Barrel
11. Golden Crown
12. End of Civilization
La band ha diffuso, attraverso il canale YouTube ufficiale della casa discografica italiana, il video del brano Loaded, il quale è disponibile qui sotto: