HEIDEVOLK: rivelano i dettagli del nuovo album ''Wederkeer'' in arrivo a febbraio

I pagan-folk metaller olandesi Heidevolk hanno annunciato per il 24 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Wederkeer.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Klauwen Vooruit, di cui potete vedere la clip in basso.
Tracklist:
01. Hagalaz
02. Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)
03. Klauwen Vooruit
04. Schildenmuur
05. De Strijd Duurt Voort
06. Oeros
07. Wederkeer
08. IJzige Nacht
09. Raidho
10. Ver Verlangen
11. Holda
12. Zomervuur
13. Drinking with the Gods (Valhalla) [*Included on physical versions only]
14. The Hunter’s Claw [*Included on physical versions only]