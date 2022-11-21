AUTUMN TEARS: ascolta ''The Pulse in the Sky'' con Francesca Nicoli degli Ataraxia

|
Gli Autumn Tears pubblicheranno il prossimo 24 marzo 2023 il loro nuovo doppio album Guardian of the Pale, in uscita per The Circle Music.
La band ha diffuso un nuovo singolo, The Pulse in the Sky, che vede la partecipazione di Francesca Nicoli degli Ataraxia alla voce. La clip ufficiale dedicata al brano è disponibile per la visione in calce alla notizia.
Di seguito riportiamo la tracklist dell'uscita:
CD1
1 Old Tree
2 Of Wind, Water and Sand
3 A Requiem for Each New Day
4 Daydreaming in Ash Fields
5 Lunatic Poetry
6 Still the Wonder Lingers
7 Lavender Mist
8 Sublimity
9 The Clairvoyant
CD2
1 The Sound of Withering
2 Radiant Blood
3 The Stain Beneath the Skin
4 The Pulse in the Sky
5 As If We Were Never There
6 And There Rises from Somewhere
7 Guardian of the Pale
8 The Widowtree (CD Bonus)
La copertina, curata da Marcela Bolívar, è visibile a sinistra.