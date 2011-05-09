SERENITY: a dicembre in uscita la raccolta ''Memoria''

|
I power metaller austriaci Serenity hanno annunciato per il 9 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, della loro nuova raccolta Memoria.
In basso è possibile vedere il live video di Legacy of the Tudors.
Tracklist:
01. In Memoriam
02. United
03. Changing Times
04. Set the World on Fire
05. Broken Dreams
06. Changing Fate
07. Journey's End
08. Velatum
09. Souls and Sins
10. Coldness Kills
11. Fairytales
12. Legacy of Tudors
13. Spirit in the Flesh
14. Engraved Within
15. In the Name of Scotland
16. Lionheart