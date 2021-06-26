BARNABAS SKY: in arrivo a gennaio ''What Comes to Light'', ecco il primo singolo

|
Gli hard rocker tedeschi Barnabas Sky hanno annunciato per il 20 gennaio 2023 la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del loro nuovo album What Comes to Light.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video della traccia omonima, che vede alla voce come ospite Danny Vaughn dei Tyketto.
Tracklist:
01. What Comes To Light (feat. Danny Vaughn of Tyketto)
02. We are electric (feat. Lee Small - SHY, Phenomena, Lionheart, Sweet of The Sweet, Atack)
03. Till My Dying days (feat. Roy Cathey of Cold Sweat & THE FIFTH)
04. Circus Of Delight (feat. Doogie White of Alcatrazz, Rainbow, Malmsteen)
05. Take a ride (feat. Dan Reed of Dan Reed Network)
06. A Dying Song (feat. Carsten 'Lizard' Schulz of Lazarus Dream, Devoid)
07. Isolation (feat. Deibys Artigas Venegas of Preincarnation)
08. Grant Me A Wish From Heaven (feat. Jesse Damon of SILENT RAGE & Paul Sabu)
09. One Or The Other (feat. Alan Tecchio of Watchtower)
10. Seven Wonders (feat. Dirk Kennedy of Hittman)