     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/12/22
LYZZARD
The Abyss

02/12/22
BLAME KANDINSKY
Eclectic Ruiner

02/12/22
WRITTEN IN BLOOD
Written in Blood

02/12/22
ENSLAVED
Yggdrasill (ristampa)

02/12/22
JOURS PALES
Tensions

02/12/22
OBVURT
Triumph Beyond Adversity

02/12/22
CELESTIAL SEASON
Mysterium II

02/12/22
AMBERIAN DAWN
Take a Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA

02/12/22
VEILBURNER
VLBRNR

02/12/22
DESTROYER 666
Never Surrender

CONCERTI

30/11/22
NILE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

01/12/22
NILE + GUESTS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

01/12/22
IN FLAMES + AT THE GATES + IMMINENCE + ORBIT CULTURE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

02/12/22
NILE + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

02/12/22
HAGGARD
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

03/12/22
HAGGARD
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

05/12/22
AIRBOURNE + CROBOT + SPECIAL GUEST
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

05/12/22
VOIVOD
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

06/12/22
VOIVOD
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

07/12/22
SELVANS + BURIAL + GATES OF DOOM
LUPUS IN FABULA - NIMIS (UD)
CRUACHAN: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘The Living and the Dead’’
30/11/2022 - 00:03 (33 letture)

RECENSIONI
50
83
65
82
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/11/2022 - 00:03
CRUACHAN: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘The Living and the Dead’’
25/11/2022 - 16:11
CRUACHAN: disponibile il videoclip di ''The Crow'' dal prossimo disco in studio
03/10/2020 - 11:16
CRUACHAN: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''The Hawthorn''
06/08/2020 - 16:14
CRUACHAN: ecco la nuova violinista
13/07/2020 - 16:03
CRUACHAN: alla ricerca di un nuovo batterista
15/01/2020 - 19:34
CRUACHAN: si separano dal bassista
08/01/2020 - 16:10
CRUACHAN: firmano con la Despotz Records
10/09/2019 - 09:32
CRUACHAN: online un nuovo video
24/08/2018 - 13:58
CRUACHAN: ecco il video di ''The Battle At The Yellow Ford''
18/11/2017 - 06:58
CRUACHAN: svelata la copertina del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/11/2022 - 08:09
BLACK STAR RIDERS: presentano il nuovo chitarrista
30/11/2022 - 08:03
MUNICIPAL WASTE: diffuso il video ufficiale di ''Crank The Heat''
30/11/2022 - 07:57
ATROCITY: online l'audio di ''Faces From Beyond''
30/11/2022 - 07:47
ABYSMAL LORD: online la nuova ''Ultra Expulser''
30/11/2022 - 07:43
REVOLTING: ascolta il nuovo album ''Born to Be Dead''
30/11/2022 - 00:14
DELAIN: a febbraio esce il nuovo disco in studio, ''Dark Waters''
30/11/2022 - 00:06
KHYMERA: annunciano ''Hold Your Ground'' e pubblicano il singolo ''Firestarter''
30/11/2022 - 00:03
HADDAH: in studio per un nuovo album
30/11/2022 - 00:02
RIVERSIDE: guarda la clip di ‘‘Self-Aware’’ dal nuovo ‘‘ID.Entity’’
29/11/2022 - 12:33
DESTROYER 666: tutto il nuovo ''Never Surrender'' in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     