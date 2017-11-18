CRUACHAN: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘The Living and the Dead’’

|
Gli irlandesi Cruachan hanno finalmente annunciato i dettagli del loro prossimo disco in studio, The Living and the Dead.
L’album uscirà per Despotz Records in data 24 marzo 2023. La copertina dell’uscita è visibile a sinistra.
Di seguito sono invece elencate le tracce che andranno a comporre la pubblicazione:
01 - The Living 2:58
02 - The Queen 6:51
03 - The Hawthorn 5:04
04 - The Harvest 5:22
05 - The Festival 2:50
06 - The Ghost 4:22
07 - The Crow 5:27
08 - The Reaper 4:29
09 - The Children 3:36
10 - The Changeling 3:31
11 - The Witch 4:58
12 - The Dead 2:34