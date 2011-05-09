     
 
01/12/22
LYZZARD
The Abyss

02/12/22
BLAME KANDINSKY
Eclectic Ruiner

02/12/22
WRITTEN IN BLOOD
Written in Blood

02/12/22
ENSLAVED
Yggdrasill (ristampa)

02/12/22
JOURS PALES
Tensions

02/12/22
OBVURT
Triumph Beyond Adversity

02/12/22
CELESTIAL SEASON
Mysterium II

02/12/22
AMBERIAN DAWN
Take a Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA

02/12/22
VEILBURNER
VLBRNR

02/12/22
DESTROYER 666
Never Surrender

30/11/22
NILE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

01/12/22
NILE + GUESTS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

01/12/22
IN FLAMES + AT THE GATES + IMMINENCE + ORBIT CULTURE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

02/12/22
NILE + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

02/12/22
HAGGARD
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

03/12/22
HAGGARD
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

05/12/22
AIRBOURNE + CROBOT + SPECIAL GUEST
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

05/12/22
VOIVOD
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

06/12/22
VOIVOD
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

07/12/22
SELVANS + BURIAL + GATES OF DOOM
LUPUS IN FABULA - NIMIS (UD)
s.v.
75
68
s.v.
75
78
60
15/08/2016
Intervista
DELAIN
Una questione di equilibri
08/02/2015
Live Report
SABATON + DELAIN + BATTLE BEAST
Alcatraz, Milano, 03/02/2015
10/05/2012
Live Report
DELAIN + TRILLIUM + ALCYON WAY
Rock'n'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 05/05/2012
13/05/2011
Live Report
DELAIN + SERENITY
Alcatraz, Milano, 09/05/2011
 
30/11/2022 - 00:14
DELAIN: a febbraio esce il nuovo disco in studio, ''Dark Waters''
13/09/2022 - 10:35
DELAIN: ascolta la versione al piano di ''The Quest and the Curse''
09/08/2022 - 20:31
DELAIN: ecco il singolo ''The Quest And The Curse'' con la nuova cantante Diana Leah
01/07/2021 - 00:10
CHARLOTTE WESSELS: l’ex-Delain pubblica il video di ‘‘Superhuman’’
04/06/2021 - 00:23
CHARLOTTE WESSELS: a settembre il nuovo disco solista dell’ex-cantante dei Delain
15/02/2021 - 19:57
DELAIN: si scioglie la formazione attuale
24/01/2020 - 17:19
DELAIN: guarda il video di ''Ghost House Heart''
29/11/2019 - 19:26
DELAIN: i dettagli del nuovo album “Apocalypse & Chill”
16/11/2019 - 10:27
DELAIN: ascolta il singolo ''One Second''
27/09/2019 - 22:14
DELAIN: online il nuovo singolo ''Burning Bridges''
30/11/2022 - 08:09
BLACK STAR RIDERS: presentano il nuovo chitarrista
30/11/2022 - 08:03
MUNICIPAL WASTE: diffuso il video ufficiale di ''Crank The Heat''
30/11/2022 - 07:57
ATROCITY: online l'audio di ''Faces From Beyond''
30/11/2022 - 07:47
ABYSMAL LORD: online la nuova ''Ultra Expulser''
30/11/2022 - 07:43
REVOLTING: ascolta il nuovo album ''Born to Be Dead''
30/11/2022 - 00:06
KHYMERA: annunciano ''Hold Your Ground'' e pubblicano il singolo ''Firestarter''
30/11/2022 - 00:03
HADDAH: in studio per un nuovo album
30/11/2022 - 00:03
CRUACHAN: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘The Living and the Dead’’
30/11/2022 - 00:02
RIVERSIDE: guarda la clip di ‘‘Self-Aware’’ dal nuovo ‘‘ID.Entity’’
29/11/2022 - 12:33
DESTROYER 666: tutto il nuovo ''Never Surrender'' in streaming
 
