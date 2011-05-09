DELAIN: a febbraio esce il nuovo disco in studio, ''Dark Waters''

I Delain
hanno annunciato per il 10 febbraio 2023 il loro prossimo disco in studio, Dark Waters
, in uscita per Napalm Records
.
Mentre a sinistra potete osservare la copertina, qui sotto trovate la tracklist dell'album:01. Hideaway Paradise
02. The Quest and the Curse
03. Beneath
04. Mirror of Night
05. Tainted Hearts
06. The Cold
07. Moth to a Flame
08. Queen of Shadow
09. Invictus
10. Underland
La band ha condiviso il secondo singolo estratto dal disco, Beneath
, che potete ascoltare in basso. Il primo singolo, The Quest and the Curse
, è ascoltabile a questo link
.